Iran FM warns Trump against repeating past military mistakes
(MENAFN) Iran’s foreign minister warned US President Donald Trump on Wednesday not to repeat the “mistake” of prior military actions, while emphasizing that Tehran remains open to diplomatic engagement, according to reports.
“My message is, don't repeat the mistake you made in June. You know, if you try a failed experience, you will get the same result,” Abbas Araghchi told an American news outlet, referring to US strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities during a 12-day Iran-Israel conflict in June.
“You know, you destroyed facilities (in June), but technology cannot be bombed, determination also cannot be bombed,” he added, addressing ongoing tensions and Washington’s posture toward Tehran.
Araghchi stressed that while Iran has not had a positive record of dealings with the US, negotiations remain the preferable path. “Iran proved to be ready for negotiation, ready for diplomacy,” he said.
He also noted, “We have proof that in the past 20 years, in 2025, in 2025, every time, but it was the US that always escape from diplomacy, who cut the diplomacy after the war. My message is (that) between war and diplomacy, diplomacy is a better way, although we do not have positive experience from the United States, but still, diplomacy is much better than war.”
Regarding recent unrest in Iran, Araghchi said his government exercised “maximum restraint” but claimed that violent actors hijacked the protests. He denied that genuine protesters were killed, describing the attackers as “terror cells” allegedly orchestrated by an “Israeli plot.”
“Terrorist elements led from outside entered this protests, and started to shoot police forces, police officers and security forces … For three days, we had fighting against terrorists, not with the protesters,” he asserted.
