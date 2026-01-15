403
Lebanese president highlights UNESCO nomination of Tele Liban archive
(MENAFN) Lebanese President Joseph Aoun said on Wednesday that nominating Tele Liban’s archive for UNESCO’s Memory of the World Register represents a major step in restoring Lebanon’s role in global media and historical documentation.
Speaking at a ceremony at Tele Liban’s headquarters in Hazmieh, southeast of Beirut, Aoun described the state broadcaster’s archive as a “genuine national treasure” that preserves decades of Lebanon’s political, cultural, and media history. He said the initiative signals Lebanon’s return to its “natural place” on the international stage and highlights the importance of safeguarding the country’s documentary heritage.
Aoun added that revitalizing Tele Liban carries broader significance, representing a message of hope that Lebanon is capable of institutional renewal and national recovery. “We are witnessing the emergence of a new Lebanon through the revival of its national institutions and the restoration of their core roles,” he said, noting that developments at Tele Liban reflect this wider reform effort.
UNESCO’s Memory of the World Register aims to preserve documentary heritage of outstanding universal value and ensure its accessibility for future generations.
Information Minister Paul Morcos described Tele Liban’s archive as a unifying national memory and emphasized that digitizing and protecting the materials has been a priority. Tele Liban Board Chair Elissar Naddaf said the nomination file was officially submitted to UNESCO’s headquarters in Paris last week, following the completion of the digitization process with support from UNESCO’s Beirut office.
