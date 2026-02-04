Alawalia Collaborates With Google Cloud And QDS

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: During Web Summit Qatar 2026, Qatar Primary Materials Company (Alawalia), a leading provider of primary materials in Qatar, announced a strategic collaboration with Google Cloud to accelerate its digital transformation.

The enterprise agreement, facilitated by official implementation partner QDS, will empower Alawalia to leverage Google Cloud's advanced, scalable, and flexible cloud capabilities to modernise its operations and drive long-term growth.

The signing ceremony was attended by Abdulaziz Ibrahim Al-Tamimi, Chief Executive Officer of Alawalia, Ghassan Kosta, Regional General Manager at Google Cloud, and Mohammad Alam, General Manager of QDS.

“This partnership with Google Cloud and QDS is a strategic step towards realising our vision for a digitally advanced and efficient Alawalia,” said Abdulaziz Ibrahim Al-Tamimi, Chief Executive Officer of Alawalia.“Leveraging Google Cloud's powerful infrastructure and innovative solutions will not only enhance our operational capabilities but also enable us to deliver greater value to our customers and stakeholders.

We are confident that this collaboration will be a key driver of our future growth and success.”

“We are thrilled to partner with Alawalia and QDS to support Qatar's digital future,” said Ghassan Kosta, Regional General Manager at Google Cloud.“This agreement is a testament to the trust that Qatari enterprises place in Google Cloud to power their digital transformation journeys.

We are committed to providing our customers with the most advanced and reliable cloud technologies to help them innovate, scale, and succeed in a rapidly evolving digital landscape. We look forward to a successful collaboration with Alawalia and to supporting their continued growth and innovation.”

This collaboration signifies a major milestone in Alawalia's digital journey, enabling the company to enhance its operational efficiency, agility, and innovation.

This partnership reflects a shared commitment to adopting leading-edge cloud technologies to achieve strategic business objectives. By moving to Google Cloud, Alawalia will be able to optimise its technology investments, align with evolving business needs, and benefit from a more sustainable and efficient IT infrastructure.

The collaboration also supports Qatar's broader digital transformation ambitions by enabling the adoption of secure, scalable cloud technologies across key national sectors.