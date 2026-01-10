SSU Announces Suspicion Against“Deputy Minister Of Agriculture” In Occupied Luhansk Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported on Facebook by the 3rd Directorate of the SSU in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

"The SSU has documented the activities of a collaborator who implements the occupiers' policy in the agro-industrial sector in Luhansk region at the 'government level'. The former veterinarian began her“career” in illegal authorities long before the large-scale war. Initially, she held managerial positions in the field of veterinary medicine. In December 2023, she was appointed“deputy minister of agriculture,” the statement said.

According to the investigation, the suspect is currently under the supervision of Russian officials and is helping to turn the agricultural sector of the Luhansk region into a resource base for aggression against Ukraine.

As noted, the occupiers are systematically exporting Ukrainian agricultural products to Russia and sending them for“export” with falsified documents of origin.

They“nationalize” land, steal property, and transfer it to representatives of businesses loyal to them. Due to the war, most of the region's agricultural land has been lost: these lands are either mined or are areas of active combat operations.

Meanwhile, the“deputy minister” promotes Russian narratives about the 'revival' of agriculture in Luhansk region and its“integration” into the economy of the aggressor state in comments to propaganda media.

The SSU notified her in absentia of her suspicion of collaboration under Part 5 of Article 111-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The enemy collaborator faces up to 10 years in prison with confiscation of property.

A pre-trial investigation is ongoing, conducted by the SSU Main Directorate in Donetsk and Luhansk regions under the procedural guidance of the Luhansk Regional Prosecutor's Office.

