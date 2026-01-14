Dupoin Strengthens MENA Presence At Smart Vision Summit Egypt 2025

MENAFN - PR Urgent) > Dupoin marked another milestone in its long-term expansion across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) with its participation at Smart Vision Summit Egypt 2025, held at The Nile Ritz-Carlton, Cairo.

Cairo, Egypt – November 22–23, 2025 - Dupoin marked another milestone in its long-term expansion across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) with its participation at Smart Vision Summit Egypt 2025, held at The Nile Ritz-Carlton, Cairo.

The two-day summit brought together brokers, fintech firms and thousands of traders, making it one of the most significant financial industry gatherings in the region this year. Dupoin's presence at the event underscored its continued commitment to engaging directly with traders and strengthening its footprint in key MENA markets.

Strong Engagement and Local Market Focus

Throughout the summit, Dupoin's booth attracted consistent interest from attendees seeking to learn more about the company's trading platform and its operational presence in Egypt. Many visitors expressed interest in Dupoin's local office, highlighting the importance of on-the-ground support for regional traders.

Mr. Mahmoud, Head of Dupoin's Egypt office, shared insights on how a local presence enables faster response times, improved communication and deeper market understanding. He emphasised that local expertise plays a vital role in delivering services aligned with the specific needs of Egyptian traders.

The Egypt office remains a cornerstone of Dupoin's regional strategy, reinforcing the company's ability to stay close to the market and provide relevant, responsive support across MENA.

Interactive Booth Activities and Trader Engagement

To enhance engagement, Dupoin hosted a range of interactive activities during the summit, including exclusive merchandise giveaways, a registration-only deposit bonus and an iPhone 17 Pro lucky draw. These initiatives contributed to strong foot traffic and sustained engagement at the booth throughout the event.

Discussions with attendees revealed a growing demand for trading platforms that combine stable technology with reliable client support - two areas Dupoin continues to prioritise as it expands its regional presence.

Market Insights Session by Egypt Country Manager

A key highlight of the summit was a live market insights session led by Mr. Mohamed Magdy, Dupoin's Country Manager for Egypt. The session focused on how global market developments and chart behaviour interact, and why traders benefit from understanding both perspectives together.

Rather than delving into complex technical analysis, the discussion emphasised market awareness, real-time decision-making and adaptive trading strategies. Attendees responded positively to the practical approach, noting its clarity and relevance to real trading conditions.

Dupoin Recognised for Trust & Safety Innovation

During the event, Dupoin was honoured with the Innovation to Trust & Safety Award, recognising the company's ongoing efforts to enhance platform security, transparency and client protection.

The award reflects Dupoin's core commitment to placing trust and safety at the centre of the trading experience, particularly in fast-growing markets such as MENA.

Looking Ahead: Continued Commitment to MENA

The strong engagement at Smart Vision Summit Egypt 2025 reinforced Dupoin's long-term strategy for the region. As the company continues to expand in Egypt and neighbouring markets, its focus remains on:



Delivering reliable and stable trading technology

Strengthening platform safety and transparency

Providing regionally aligned client support Building long-term relationships with traders across MENA

Dupoin's objective remains clear: to provide a trading platform that traders can trust, regardless of market conditions.