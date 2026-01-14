Shikhar Pahariya Cuddles Girlfriend Janhvi Kapoor's Fur Baby: Best Huggies From Bhaitu

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Jan 15 (IANS) Janhvi Kapoor's beau Shikhar Pahariya was seen showering love on his girlfriend's furry companion, Bhaitu, in an adorable video that he shared on social media, earning a like from the Bollywood actress.

Shikhar took to Instagram to share a video of himself cuddling Janhvi's pet dog, fondly called Bhaitu. In the clip, the furry companion is seen resting his head on Shikhar's chest as he showers the pooch with kisses, affectionately saying,“Good boy, I love you.”

He lovingly captioned it:“Best huggies, kissies from Bhaitu.”

The post also caught Janhvi's attention, with the actress dropping a like on it.

Talking about Janhvi, she was last seen in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, a romantic comedy film written and directed by Shashank Khaitan. It stars an ensemble cast of Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra and Rohit Saraf in lead roles, alongside Maniesh Paul and Akshay Oberoi in supporting roles.

The synopsis reads:“Heartbroken after their partners, Ananya and Vikram, abandon them to marry each other, Sunny and Tulsi team up to crash the wedding of their former lovers.”

She will next be seen in Peddi, directed by Buchi Babu Sana. The film stars Ram Charan in the titular role is paired with Janhvi Kapoor in an ensemble cast featuring Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, and Divyenndu.

Her film Homebound by Neeraj Ghaywan is racing closer to Oscar. It has earned a spot among 15 films for the International Feature Film category.

The Academy Award on January 6 announced on X that“fifteen films advanced to the next round of voting in the International Feature Film category.”

India's Homebound is contending alongside Argentina's BELÉN, Brazil's THE SECRET AGENT, IT WAS JUST AN ACCIDENT from France, Germany's SOUND OF FALLING, Iraqi film THE PRESIDENT'S CAKE, Japan's KOKUHO, Jordan's ALL THAT'S LEFT OF YOU, Norwegian film SENTIMENTAL VALUE, Palestine's PALESTINE 36, South Korea's NO OTHER CHOICE, Spanish movie SIRÂT, Switzerland's LATE SHIFT, Taiwan's LEFT-HANDED GIRL and Tunisia's THE VOICE OF HIND RAJAB.

“Oscar nominations will be announced on Thursday, January 22nd,” the tweet mentioned.