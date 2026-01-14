(MENAFN- GetNews) Introduction: A Shifting Landscape for Adaptogenic Ingredients Rhodiola rosea has long been recognized as a valuable adaptogenic botanical in sports nutrition, functional foods, and anti-fatigue formulations. However, increasing regulatory scrutiny and endangered species permitting requirements are creating significant supply-chain and compliance challenges for manufacturers and distributors worldwide. As global brands seek effective, scalable, and regulation-friendly alternatives, attention is turning to Jujube (Ziziphus jujuba) extract standardized for cyclic adenosine monophosphate (cAMP)-a naturally occurring bioactive compound with a well-documented role in cellular energy metabolism. Backed by preclinical and human clinical studies, jujube cAMP extract offers a scientifically supported substitute for Rhodiola rosea-without endangered species restrictions. Understanding the Biological Role of cAMP Cyclic adenosine monophosphate (cAMP) is often referred to as the“second messenger of life.” It plays a central role in:

Cellular energy metabolism

Oxygen utilization and hypoxia tolerance

Stress response signaling Regulation of carbohydrate, lipid, and protein metabolism Comparison Table 1: Botanical & Regulatory Profile

Criteria Rhodiola rosea Jujube cAMP Extract (Ziziphus jujuba) Botanical status Alpine perennial herb Cultivated fruit (food crop) Regulatory risk Increasing restrictions Low regulatory risk Endangered species permit Often required (region-dependent) Not required Supply stability Limited, wild-harvest dependent Scalable agricultural supply Sustainability concerns High Low Global export complexity Medium–High Low Suitable for long-term B2B contracts Limited Highly suitable

While cAMP exists in many organisms, Chinese jujube fruit contains uniquely high concentrations, documented to be tens of thousands of times higher than most other plant sources.

Sinofn's jujube cAMP extract is produced using supercritical CO2 extraction, yielding a stable, food-grade ingredient suitable for medical food, functional food, and performance nutrition applications.

Preclinical Evidence: Jujube cAMP vs. Rhodiola roseaForced Swimming Test (Anti-Fatigue Model)

In controlled animal studies, jujube cAMP extract was directly compared with Rhodiola rosea oral liquid as a positive control.

Comparison Table 2: Active Components & Mechanism

Feature Rhodiola rosea Jujube cAMP Extract Primary actives Salidroside, rosavins Cyclic adenosine monophosphate (cAMP) Mechanism type Adaptogenic stress modulation Cellular signaling & energy metabolism Role in fatigue resistance Neuroendocrine modulation Metabolic + mitochondrial regulation Oxygen utilization support Indirect Direct (hypoxia tolerance) Energy metabolism impact Moderate Strong, dose-dependent Scientific novelty Widely known Distinct“second messenger” pathway

Key findings:



Medium and high doses of jujube cAMP extract significantly prolonged swimming time

Effects were dose-dependent Performance improvements were comparable to Rhodiola rosea

This indicates that jujube cAMP delivers functional anti-fatigue effects equivalent to a benchmark adaptogen.

Post-Exercise Biochemical Markers

After forced swimming, animals receiving jujube cAMP extract demonstrated:



Significant reductions in blood urea nitrogen (BUN) indicating reduced protein catabolism and physical fatigue

Lower blood lactate levels at higher doses suggesting delayed anaerobic fatigue Increased hepatic glycogen storage improved energy reserve and recovery capacity

Comparison Table 3: Preclinical Anti-Fatigue Performance

Parameter Rhodiola rosea (Positive Control) Jujube cAMP Extract Forced swimming endurance Significant improvement Comparable or superior (dose-dependent) Blood urea nitrogen (BUN) Reduced Greater reduction vs Rhodiola Blood lactate reduction Moderate Significant at higher doses Hepatic glycogen storage Increased Significantly increased Dose-response clarity Moderate Clear dose-response relationship

Notably, BUN reduction exceeded that of Rhodiola rosea, highlighting a potential advantage in recovery-focused formulations.

Human Clinical Evidence: Trained Athletes

A 42-day randomized controlled trial was conducted in collaboration with China's national track and field system.

Study Design



60 elite athletes (ages 16–25)

Jujube cAMP extract group vs. blank control Continued regular training during supplementation

Comparison Table 4: Human Clinical Outcomes (Athletes)

Clinical Marker Rhodiola rosea Jujube cAMP Extract Blood oxygen saturation Supported by literature Clinically validated improvement Hemoglobin stability Reported Clinically confirmed Blood lactate Reduced Significantly reduced Blood urea nitrogen Reduced Significantly reduced Testosterone support Limited data Observed improvement Subjective fatigue Reduced Reduced + faster recovery Sleep quality Occasionally reported Consistently improved

Objective Improvements Observed

Athletes receiving jujube cAMP extract showed statistically significant improvements in:



Blood oxygen saturation (SaO2)

Hemoglobin stability

Reduced blood lactate

Lower blood urea nitrogen Improved serum testosterone levels

Subjective Benefits Reported



Improved sleep quality

Reduced perceived fatigue Shortened recovery time between training sessions

These outcomes are highly relevant for sports nutrition, endurance support, altitude adaptation, and occupational fatigue markets.

Rhodiola rosea Supply Challenges: A Growing Industry Concern

While Rhodiola rosea remains effective, it presents increasing commercial challenges:



Classified as an endangered or protected species in multiple regions

Requires special permits and traceability documentation

Limited cultivation scalability Rising costs and supply volatility

Comparison Table 5: B2B Commercial Suitability

Business Factor Rhodiola rosea Jujube cAMP Extract Ingredient replacement potential Baseline Direct functional substitute Compliance documentation burden High Low Cost volatility High Stable Custom standardization Limited Highly customizable Suitable for medical foods Region-limited Yes Long-term scalability Constrained Excellent

For international B2B buyers, these factors can slow product development, complicate exports, and increase regulatory risk.

Why Jujube cAMP Is a Strategic Alternative1. No Endangered Species Certification Required

Jujube is a widely cultivated, food-grade botanical with established agricultural supply chains.

2. Clinically Validated Functional Benefits

Unlike many botanical substitutes, jujube cAMP extract is supported by:



Controlled animal studies Human clinical trials in trained populations

3. Comparable Performance to Rhodiola

Direct comparison data demonstrates similar anti-fatigue and anti-hypoxia effects-without regulatory barriers.

4. Versatile Formulation Potential

Suitable for:



Medical foods

Functional beverages

Sports and endurance nutrition Anti-fatigue and recovery formulas

Positioning Jujube cAMP in B2B Product Development

For brands currently relying on Rhodiola rosea, jujube cAMP extract enables:



Reformulation without loss of functional efficacy

Expansion into markets with strict biodiversity regulations

Long-term supply stability Strong scientific storytelling for customers and regulators

Regulatory Positioning (EU / Asia / Global)

Regulatory Positioning Overview

Jujube (Ziziphus jujuba) cAMP extract benefits from a significantly more favorable regulatory profile than Rhodiola rosea due to its long-standing classification as a food-origin botanical rather than a protected wild herb.

European Union (EU)



Jujube fruit has a long history of food use in Europe and Asia

Generally positioned as:



Food ingredient



Functional food ingredient

Medical food component (subject to formulation and claims)

No endangered species restrictions

No CITES-related documentation required cAMP occurs naturally in food matrices, reducing novel ingredient concerns when properly documented

Implication for B2B buyers:Lower compliance burden, faster product registration, and fewer import complications compared to Rhodiola-based ingredients.

Asia (China, Southeast Asia, Korea, Japan)



Jujube is widely recognized as:



Food

Medicine–food homologous material (China)

cAMP-rich jujube extracts are supported by:



Preclinical studies

Human clinical data in athletic and training populations No biodiversity or wild-harvest restrictions

Implication for B2B buyers:Well-aligned with regional regulatory frameworks for functional nutrition, sports nutrition, and medical foods.

Global / International Trade



Jujube is agriculturally cultivated, ensuring:



Stable traceability

Sustainable sourcing

No requirement for:



Endangered species certificates

Special export permits Reduced customs delays compared to Rhodiola-derived materials

Overall regulatory advantage: Jujube cAMP extract supports long-term global scalability, making it suitable for multinational product portfolios.

2️⃣ Product Category Mapping (B2B Application Guide) Product Category Mapping Table

Product Category Relevance of Jujube cAMP Extract Functional Role Sports Nutrition ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Fatigue resistance, oxygen utilization, metabolic efficiency Endurance & Training Support ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Reduced lactate accumulation, improved recovery Altitude / Hypoxia Support ⭐⭐⭐⭐☆ Enhanced oxygen saturation, hypoxia tolerance Recovery Formulas ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Reduced BUN, glycogen replenishment Medical Foods ⭐⭐⭐⭐☆ Cellular energy support, stress adaptation Occupational Fatigue (military, shift work) ⭐⭐⭐⭐☆ Sustained performance under stress Functional Beverages ⭐⭐⭐⭐☆ Water-soluble, stable bioactive Wellness & Vitality Products ⭐⭐⭐⭐☆ Energy metabolism without stimulant positioning

Positioning note: Jujube cAMP extract aligns especially well with non-stimulant energy, recovery, and hypoxia-resilience formulations.

Conclusion: A Future-Ready Adaptogenic Solution

As global standards for sustainability and biodiversity protection continue to tighten, ingredient innovation must balance efficacy with compliance.

Jujube cAMP extract represents a next-generation adaptogenic ingredient-clinically supported, scalable, and regulation-friendly. For B2B customers seeking a reliable alternative to Rhodiola rosea, it offers both scientific credibility and commercial resilience.

Sinofn remains committed to advancing functional nutrition solutions rooted in natural, sustainable resources, supported by rigorous research and validated performance outcomes.

