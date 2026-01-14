Arab League Condemns Storming Of Al Aqsa Mosque By Israeli Minister, 270 Settlers

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Cairo: The Arab League on Wednesday strongly condemned the storming of the Al Aqsa Mosque compound by the Israeli Minister of National Security Itamar Ben-Gvir, and 260 settlers, who performed Talmudic and provocative rituals in its courtyards under the protection of the occupation forces.

In a statement, the Arab League considered this a blatant violation of the historical and legal status quo, a direct attack on the sanctity of Islamic holy sites, and a dangerous escalation that threatens peace and security in occupied Jerusalem.

The statement also condemned the Israeli occupation forces' raid on the UNRWA Jerusalem Health Center and the subsequent closure orders. This action represents a continuation of the implementation of the illegal Israeli Knesset law prohibiting UNRWA's operations in the occupied Palestinian territories.

It constitutes a blatant violation of the UN General Assembly resolution regarding the International Court of Justice's advisory opinion on Israel's obligations towards UN organisations, including UNRWA, and deprives thousands of Palestinian refugees of vital services in East Jerusalem.

The statement emphasised that these practices violate international humanitarian law and the Geneva Conventions, revealing a systematic policy aimed at altering Jerusalem's identity and undermining the Palestinian presence there, whether through attacks on holy sites or the stifling of humanitarian and service institutions.

The statement called on the international community, the United Nations and the Human Rights Council to take immediate and concrete measures to stop the incursions into Al Aqsa Mosque and protect the status quo, ensure the freedom of action of UNRWA and its institutions in Jerusalem, and stop all measures that impede its humanitarian services, in addition to holding those responsible for these violations accountable, and providing international protection for the Palestinian people, their holy sites and institutions, noting that international silence towards these crimes encourages their continuation and undermines the foundations of justice and international law.