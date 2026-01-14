UAE: Cheaper Car Insurance On Social Media Could Be Fake, Warn RAK Police

Ras Al Khaimah Police has warned the public to be constantly vigilant against fake car insurance advertisements online. The authority warned residents to be particularly careful of those promising unrealistically low insurance schemes.

In a social media post on Wednesday, January 14, they said that scammers often use attractive prices to lure unsuspecting individuals. If not watchful, falling for such offers can lead to financial loss.

Industry experts have previously told Khaleej Times that scammers are trying their luck with deceptive policies after some firms hiked their rates. When advertisements offer rates significantly lower than the norm, it's crucial to be sceptical. The most common tactic used by scammers is to lure potential clients by promising lower insurance premiums than the minimum approved rates.

The best protection against these scams is to buy insurance only from trusted, verified sources. Authorities have also provided several tips to help consumers conduct checks and avoid falling victim.

People should avoid sending money to personal accounts or unknown phone numbers. Only pay through official channels of licensed insurance companies. People should always check that the insurance provider is licensed and approved by the proper authorities before making any payment.

In the advisory, the authority said that social media platforms are increasingly being used to promote fake or unverified insurance accounts. Individuals are urged to report any suspicious offers immediately to prevent others from becoming victims.

It is important to receive an official and approved insurance policy immediately after completing the insurance process. This ensures that the coverage is legitimate and that your investment is protected.

Residents have been warned in the past about various types of online fraud, mostly aimed at stealing financial or personal data. This could let criminals access your bank account or even steal your identity. Authorities said that fraudsters use these ads to entice users to click on scam links, which then allow them to steal data.