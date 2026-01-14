Rajouri Celebrates 10Th Veterans' Day Honouring Ex-Servicemen's Sacrifice

The 10th Veterans' Day celebrations commenced in the Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday with great patriotic fervour and respect to honour the services and sacrifices of our ex-servicemen. The event brought together veterans, serving personnel and citizens in a collective tribute to the Nation's defenders.

Dignitaries Honour Veterans' Contributions

The function was presided over by Satish Sharma, Cabinet Minister, J & K Govt, as the Chief Guest. Lieutenant General PK Mishra, General Officer Commanding, White Knight Corps, delivered the welcome address, extending heartfelt gratitude to all veterans for their selfless contribution to nation-building. The Cabinet Minister then digitally inaugurated the Veerangana Seva Kendra, a dedicated Helpline for Veer Naris, providing timely assistance and guidance.

Support and Recognition for Ex-Servicemen

A special Felicitation Ceremony was held to recognise the exemplary contribution of veterans in various fields. In addition, assistive aids, including electric wheelchairs, mobile scooters and e-rickshaws were distributed among specially abled and senior veterans.

The event also featured an informal interaction between the dignitaries and veterans, fostering camaraderie and the sharing of experiences.

Minister Reaffirms Government's Commitment

In his address, the Cabinet Minister lauded the bravery and commitment of the Armed Forces personnel, emphasising the Government's ongoing initiatives for veteran welfare and rehabilitation.

The program concluded with a Vote of Thanks delivered by Brigadier Pankaj Chib (Retd), Director, Rajya Sainik Board, highlighting the essence of brotherhood and gratitude. The celebration stood as a timeless reminder that the Nation cares for its Veterans.

Veterans Express Gratitude

The ex-servicemen at the event expressed their gratitude for the celebrations and reminisced about their time in the Indian Army. They stated how they wait every year to reconcile and relive the memories of their days in the army. They further shed light on the arrangements made in the event and thanked the authorities.

