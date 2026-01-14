Neko Case Neon Grey Midnight Green 2026: Affordable Tickets + CITY10 Code For Instant Savings

MENAFN - GetNews)



Neko Case is embarking on her electrifying Neon Grey Midnight Green Tour in 2026, supporting her acclaimed 2025 self-produced album Neon Grey Midnight Green-a raw, authentic love letter to musicians filled with her signature powerful vocals, lyrical storytelling, and indie rock edge. With special guests like Des Demonas on select East/Midwest dates and Destroyer (solo sets) on the West Coast/Mountain run, expect unforgettable nights of classics like "Hold On, Hold On," "This Tornado Loves You," plus fresh tracks from the new record.

The tour spans January through March 2026, hitting intimate venues across North America-from Northeast theaters to West Coast clubs. Shows are selling fast, especially with high demand for her bone-shaking live performances!

Neko Case Neon Grey Midnight Green Tour 2026 Key Dates & Cities

(Full schedule; dates/venues subject to change-check official sources for updates):

January East & Midwest Leg (w/ Des Demonas):

Jan 12 – Portland, ME – State Theatre

Jan 14 – Troy, NY – Troy Savings Bank Music Hall

Jan 15 – Stamford, CT – The Palace Theatre

Jan 16 – Wilmington, DE – The Queen

Jan 17 – Allentown, PA – Archer Music Hall

Jan 18 – Charlottesville, VA – The Paramount Theater

Jan 20 – Louisville, KY – Old Forester's Paristown Hall

Jan 21 – Madison, WI – Barrymore Theatre

Jan 22 – Carmel, IN – The Palladium

Jan 23 – Champaign, IL – Virginia Theater

Jan 24 – Kansas City, MO – Uptown Theater

Jan 27 – New Orleans, LA – House of Blues

Jan 28 – Birmingham, AL – Iron City

Jan 29 – Jacksonville, FL – Decca Live

Jan 30 – Orlando, FL – The Plaza Live

Jan 31 – Miami, FL – Midline

February/March West Coast & Mountain Leg (w/ Destroyer solo):

Feb 25 – Bozeman, MT – The ELM

Feb 26 – Missoula, MT – The Wilma

Feb 27 – Edmonds, WA – Edmonds Center for the Arts

Feb 28 – Beaverton, OR – Patricia Reser Center (Sold Out)

Mar 1 – Tacoma, WA – The Spanish Ballroom (Sold Out)

Mar 4 – Sacramento, CA – Ace of Spades

Mar 5 – Monterey, CA – Golden State Theatre

Mar 6 – Napa, CA – Uptown Theatre

Mar 7 – San Luis Obispo, CA – Fremont Theater

Mar 9 – Santa Ana, CA – The Observatory

Mar 10 – Scottsdale, AZ – Scottsdale Center

Mar 12 – Santa Fe, NM – Lensic Performing Arts Center

Mar 13 – Grand Junction, CO – The Avalon Theatre

Mar 14 – Fort Collins, CO – Washington's

Mar 15 – Boulder, CO – Boulder Theater

Mar 16 – Aspen, CO – Belly Up Aspen

