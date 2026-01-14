Affordable The Offspring SUPERCHARGED 2026 Tickets + CITY10 Promo Code Get Yours Now

MENAFN - GetNews)



Punk rock legends The Offspring are unleashing high-octane energy on their SUPERCHARGED Worldwide in '26 Tour, celebrating their 2024 album SUPERCHARGED with massive hits like "Pretty Fly (for a White Guy)," "Self Esteem," "The Kids Aren't Alright," and fresh tracks that keep the mosh pits raging! Joined by special guests Bad Religion on all dates, this North American arena run delivers non-stop anthems, crowd sing-alongs, and pure punk chaos from January to February 2026.

The tour kicks off January 16, 2026, in Bakersfield, CA, and spans the U.S. and Canada with stops in iconic arenas-perfect for reliving '90s nostalgia while headbanging to new material.

The Offspring SUPERCHARGED Worldwide in '26 Tour 2026 Dates & Cities

(Dates and venues subject to change-check official sources for updates; Bad Religion supports all shows):

Jan 16, 2026 – Bakersfield, CA – Dignity Health Arena

Jan 17, 2026 – Reno, NV – Grand Sierra Resort and Casino

Jan 19, 2026 – Nampa, ID – Ford Idaho Center Arena

Jan 20, 2026 – Spokane, WA – Numerica Veterans Arena / Spokane Arena

Jan 22, 2026 – Victoria, BC – Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre

Jan 24, 2026 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

Jan 25, 2026 – Kelowna, BC – Prospera Place

Jan 27, 2026 – Prince George, BC – CN Centre

Jan 28, 2026 – Grande Prairie, AB – Bonnetts Energy Centre

Jan 30, 2026 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place

Feb 1, 2026 – Calgary, AB – Scotiabank Saddledome

(Additional dates continue through February, including Midwest and Eastern Canada stops like Grand Rapids, MI; Fargo, ND; Sioux City, IA; and wrapping in Halifax, NS on Feb 24-full list on offspring/tour.)

