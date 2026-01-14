403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
France to Establish Consulate in Greenland
(MENAFN) France will inaugurate its consulate in Greenland on February 6, Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot announced Wednesday.
Speaking to a radio, Barrot explained that the initiative is intended to “mark our willingness to deepen our presence in all dimensions” in Greenland, an autonomous Danish territory that has recently drawn renewed interest from Washington.
Although the Foreign Ministry had earlier indicated it would dispatch an envoy next month to evaluate possible sites, Barrot’s remarks confirm that a permanent diplomatic office will be set up swiftly in Nuuk, the capital.
The accelerated schedule comes amid growing strains between Europe and the United States regarding Greenland’s status.
On Sunday, Trump declared that the US must “acquire” Greenland to prevent Russia or China from taking control of the island. He previously described ownership of Greenland as an “absolute necessity” for US economic security, comparing it to a “large real estate deal.”
Greenland, which governs itself within the Kingdom of Denmark, has attracted American interest due to its strategic position and abundant mineral wealth.
Both Denmark and Greenland have rejected proposals to sell the territory, reaffirming Danish sovereignty over the island.
Barrot urged Washington to end what he termed political “blackmail,” emphasizing that “Greenland is a European territory under NATO protection” and insisting that no justification exists for US interference.
He added that the forthcoming consulate will serve a wider strategic purpose beyond routine services for the six French citizens currently registered in Greenland.
Speaking to a radio, Barrot explained that the initiative is intended to “mark our willingness to deepen our presence in all dimensions” in Greenland, an autonomous Danish territory that has recently drawn renewed interest from Washington.
Although the Foreign Ministry had earlier indicated it would dispatch an envoy next month to evaluate possible sites, Barrot’s remarks confirm that a permanent diplomatic office will be set up swiftly in Nuuk, the capital.
The accelerated schedule comes amid growing strains between Europe and the United States regarding Greenland’s status.
On Sunday, Trump declared that the US must “acquire” Greenland to prevent Russia or China from taking control of the island. He previously described ownership of Greenland as an “absolute necessity” for US economic security, comparing it to a “large real estate deal.”
Greenland, which governs itself within the Kingdom of Denmark, has attracted American interest due to its strategic position and abundant mineral wealth.
Both Denmark and Greenland have rejected proposals to sell the territory, reaffirming Danish sovereignty over the island.
Barrot urged Washington to end what he termed political “blackmail,” emphasizing that “Greenland is a European territory under NATO protection” and insisting that no justification exists for US interference.
He added that the forthcoming consulate will serve a wider strategic purpose beyond routine services for the six French citizens currently registered in Greenland.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment