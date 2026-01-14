403
Mount Merapi erupts, sends volcanic ash high into sky
(MENAFN) Indonesia’s most active volcano erupted early Wednesday, launching a thick column of volcanic ash that rose as high as 1,600 meters above the summit, as stated by monitoring authorities.
The eruption occurred in the morning hours at Mount Marapi in West Sumatra and was captured by seismic instruments, which showed vibrations reaching a maximum amplitude of 28.6 millimeters and lasting roughly 31 seconds, according to official observations.
“The eruption was still ongoing when the report was made,” an official said.
So far, there have been no confirmed injuries or damage to buildings or infrastructure in the surrounding areas.
Mount Marapi remains under Alert Level II, prompting authorities to enforce strict safety measures. Members of the public, including tourists, have been barred from entering a three-kilometer zone surrounding the volcano’s active center.
Officials have also cautioned residents about the possible danger of cold lava flows, particularly for communities situated along river channels that begin near the volcano’s summit.
Rising to a height of 2,891 meters, Mount Marapi dominates parts of Sumatra and has long been subject to access restrictions due to its frequent activity. Hiking and other activities near its crater have been prohibited within a three-kilometer radius.
Indonesia is home to around 130 active volcanoes, many of which sit along the Pacific “Ring of Fire,” a region known for intense seismic and volcanic activity.
