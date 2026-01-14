Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russian Troops Attack Dnipropetrovsk Region With Missiles, Drones, Artillery

Russian Troops Attack Dnipropetrovsk Region With Missiles, Drones, Artillery


2026-01-14 03:45:21
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Hanzha, reported this on Telegram.

"In the evening, the enemy launched missiles at the Dnipro district. At night, it attacked Kryvyi Rih with drones. A fire broke out, and infrastructure was damaged. The aggressor also directed UAVs at Pavlohrad, Ternivka, and the Verbky community, as well as at Shakhtarske in the Synelnykove district. There is damage on the premises of enterprises," he wrote.

In the Nikopol area, the Russian army shelled with artillery, striking Nikopol and the Marhanets and Pokrovske communities. Three private houses were damaged.

There were no fatalities or injuries reported anywhere.

It is noted that air defense forces destroyed 17 UAVs in the region.

Read also: Russians attack Kharkiv region, leaving eight people injured, including two children

Earlier it was reported that overnight the enemy attacked infrastructure facilities with drones. The Head of the Defense Council of Kryvyi Rih, Oleksandr Vilkul, urged residents to stock up on water and charge their phones.

UkrinForm

