Freezing weather forces airports closure across Europe
(MENAFN) Icy weather has forced airports in multiple European cities to close temporarily, leading to widespread flight disruptions.
Budapest (Hungary), Bratislava (Slovakia), and Vienna (Austria) all suspended operations Tuesday morning due to hazardous runway conditions. In Vienna, a spokesperson noted that thick ice repeatedly formed on runways despite ongoing de-icing efforts, prompting some flights to be diverted to other airports.
Further east, freezing rain also affected operations. Prague Airport announced on the social media platform X that it was running in a “very limited mode,” while Bratislava Airport briefly closed before planning to resume flights later in the day. Budapest Airport cited safety concerns as the reason for halting operations and warned of delays, with arrivals restricted while staff worked to clear the main runway.
The UK has also been impacted by wintry conditions. The Met Office issued a yellow warning for ice across much of western and northern Scotland from Tuesday to Wednesday. Flood alerts remain in place following Storm Goretti, and a separate yellow weather warning for rain has been issued for southwest England on Thursday, increasing the risk of additional flooding.
