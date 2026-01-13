Abhishek Banerjee: Om Puri Defied The Very Meaning Of What It Took To Be A Hero

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Jan 14 (IANS) Actor Abhishek Banerjee has shared that his cameo appearance in the second season of“Freedom at Midnight” is a tribute to late star Om Puri, whom he says defied the very meaning of what it took to be a hero.

“I have grown up admiring one of the biggest acting legends of India, the Late Om Puri sahab. He was truly a trailblazer and defied the very meaning of what it took to be a hero. When people see his filmography, one thing that is great takeaway is that he always did roles and films, never evaluated them based on the size of the role,” Abhishek told IANS.

In the series, Abhishek essays the role of a rioter driven by vengeance after losing his pregnant wife to communal violence, a journey that ultimately leads him to surrender before Mahatma Gandhi in the series, which is based on the partition of India and Pakistan, and the religious and socio-political dynamics of the era.

The character was also portrayed by Om Puri in the Ben Kingsley-starrer“Gandhi”, which was directed by Richard Attenborough in 1982.

“When Nikkhil asked me to do this cameo, I wanted to make sure I showed up. That's what I believe is the true spirit of our industry. The role is an homage to Om Puri Sahab's role from Gandhi, and just having the opportunity to step into this character was deeply an honour for me.”

Abishek says that he has“no comparison” to Om Puri's legacy and his craft.

“He will and is truly a cinematic icon. But to step into his footsteps, even for this small cameo role, is truly an honor for me. I want to always remember that roles aren't always about their size; sometimes it's the smallest parts that leave behind the highest impact, and the feedback since the release of Freedom at Midnight 2 has been just that. I have been getting so many messages and calls, tags on social media appreciating the cameo,” concluded Abhishek.

The second season of the show delves into the pandemonium that followed Partition, capturing the chaos of communal violence, the refugee crisis, the integration of princely states, and the political tensions among leaders.

It was in 2017 when Om Puri died aged 66 following a heart attack. He was honoured at the 89th Academy Awards in the“In Memoriam” segment for his contribution to world cinema.