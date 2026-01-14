J&K Witnesses Major Leap In Healthcare Infrastructure

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)Jammu and Kashmir is witnessing a major transformation in its healthcare sector, with large scale infrastructure expansion and a sharp rise in medical education capacity positioning the Union Territory as an emerging medical hub, health officials said on Tuesday.

Officials said sustained support from the Government of India and a series of strategic interventions have significantly strengthened healthcare services across Jammu and Kashmir, from tertiary level institutions to primary healthcare facilities in remote and border areas.

With two All India Institutes of Medical Sciences, 12 government medical colleges, 17 critical care blocks and 3,166 health and wellness centres now operational or at various stages of completion, access to quality healthcare has improved substantially, they said.

The establishment of two AIIMS has been described as a major milestone. While AIIMS Jammu is fully operational and offering super specialty services, AIIMS Kashmir is nearing completion and is expected to become functional by the end of the year.

“AIIMS Jammu has significantly reduced the need for patients to travel outside the Union Territory for advanced treatment. AIIMS Kashmir will further strengthen super specialty care in the Valley, particularly in oncology, cardiology and neurology,” a senior health department official said.

The Union Territory has also seen a major expansion in government medical colleges, with their number increasing from four to 12. New institutions in districts such as Anantnag, Baramulla, Kupwara, Kathua, Doda, Udhampur and Rajouri have emerged as key district level healthcare centres.

“These colleges are improving access to specialists and diagnostics while also strengthening local healthcare capacity by functioning as teaching hospitals,” another official said.

Medical education capacity has expanded sharply, with MBBS seats increasing from 500 to 1,725. Postgraduate and super specialty seats have risen from 513 to 802, while DNB seats have jumped from 20 to 438, officials said.

Allied health education has also received a major boost. BSc Nursing seats have increased from 685 to over 3,000, paramedical seats from 78 to nearly 1,900, and B Pharmacy seats from 33 to 373.

Several major healthcare infrastructure projects are under implementation, including a 243 bedded modern labour block at SMGS Hospital in Jammu, a 100 bedded mother and child care hospital at Lamberi in Rajouri, and a 125 bedded district hospital at Budgam.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission, 17 critical care blocks are being established to strengthen emergency and critical care services across the Union Territory.

At the primary healthcare level, the number of health and wellness centres has increased from 130 to 3,166, while Jan Aushadhi Kendras have grown from 47 to 307. The ambulance fleet has expanded to 489 vehicles, significantly improving emergency response, especially in hilly and remote areas.