Saudi Arabia Signs Mous On Mineral Resources Cooperation With Chile, Canada, Brazil

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia signed three international memoranda of understanding (MoUs) for cooperation in the field of mineral resources with Chile, Canada, and Brazil.

The signings took place on the sidelines of the Fifth International Ministerial Meeting of Ministers Responsible for Mining Affairs, hosted by Riyadh from January 13 to 15.

The signing ceremonies included a MoU with the Chilean Ministry of Mines for cooperation in the field of mineral resources, a MoU with the Canadian Department of Natural Resources for cooperation in the field of mineral resources, and a MoU with the Brazilian Ministry of Mines and Energy in the field of mineral resources.

The Fifth International Ministerial Meeting of Ministers Responsible for Mining Affairs, held within the framework of the International Mining Conference organised by the Saudi Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources under the theme "Minerals: Meeting the Challenges for a New Era of Development," concluded earlier Tuesday in Riyadh.

