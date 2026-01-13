Lewisville, TX - January 13, 2026 - Outdoor Warehouse Supply in Lewisville has announced a significant expansion of its hardscape inventory, including a broader and more diverse selection of paving stones, to better serve homeowners, contractors, and landscapers searching for paving stones near me in Lewisville and surrounding North Texas communities. The expansion reflects the growing demand for locally available, high‐quality paving materials used in patios, driveways, walkways, and outdoor living spaces.

As outdoor renovation and hardscaping projects continue to rise in popularity, customers are increasingly seeking trusted local suppliers that offer both product variety and expert guidance. Outdoor Warehouse Supply's expanded paving stone inventory is designed to meet that demand by providing durable, visually appealing options suitable for residential and commercial projects of all sizes.

Meeting Local Demand with an Expanded Paving Stone Inventory

The enhanced selection of paving stones now available at the Lewisville location includes a wider range of colors, textures, finishes, and sizes. This expansion allows customers searching for paving stones near me to source everything they need locally without sacrificing quality or design flexibility.

Customer feedback consistently highlights the company's extensive selection and knowledgeable staff. Many local buyers note that Outdoor Warehouse Supply stands out for its ability to provide both variety and practical advice, helping customers choose materials that fit their project goals, budget, and long‐term durability needs.

High‐Quality Paving Stones for Residential and Commercial Projects

The expanded inventory includes paving stones suitable for a wide range of applications, including:



Concrete and Interlocking Pavers designed for strength and longevity, making them ideal for driveways and high‐traffic areas

Natural Stone Options that offer a timeless, organic look for patios, garden paths, and outdoor living spaces

Brick‐Style Pavers that provide classic appeal for walkways, courtyards, and decorative hardscapes Specialty Shapes and Finishes that allow for custom patterns and creative design layouts

Each product is selected with performance in mind, ensuring resistance to weather exposure, heavy use, and long‐term wear. This focus on quality makes Outdoor Warehouse Supply a trusted destination for those searching for dependable paving stones near their location.

Expert Support for Homeowners and Industry Professionals

Beyond product availability, Outdoor Warehouse Supply continues to emphasize personalized customer service. The experienced team works closely with homeowners, DIY enthusiasts, and professional contractors to help them select the right paving stones for their specific applications.

“Our goal has always been to make outdoor projects easier and more successful for our customers,” said a company spokesperson.“By expanding our paving stone selection here in Lewisville, we're making sure that when someone searches for 'paving stones near me,' they can find quality materials, expert guidance, and dependable service all in one place.”

This hands‐on approach helps customers avoid common pitfalls related to material selection, quantity estimation, and installation planning, resulting in better project outcomes and long‐lasting hardscapes.

Convenient Access to Landscape and Hardscape Materials

Outdoor Warehouse Supply's Lewisville location serves as a central hub for landscape and hardscape materials across North Texas. In addition to paving stones, the company supplies gravel, sand, decorative stone, soil, mulch, masonry materials, and plant nursery products - allowing customers to complete entire outdoor projects from a single, trusted supplier.

Customers frequently cite the convenience of local pickup, bulk material availability, and reliable service as key reasons they return for future projects. The company's commitment to customer satisfaction has earned it a strong reputation among both residential and commercial buyers in the region.

Supporting Beautiful, Functional Outdoor Spaces Across North Texas

With its expanded paving stone offerings, Outdoor Warehouse Supply continues to strengthen its position as a go‐to destination for those searching for paving stones near me in Lewisville and beyond. By combining quality materials, knowledgeable staff, and a customer‐focused approach, the company helps bring outdoor visions to life while supporting long‐term durability and design appeal.

Outdoor Warehouse Supply is a locally owned landscaping and hardscape supply company based in Lewisville, Texas. The company serves homeowners, contractors, and landscape professionals throughout North Texas by providing premium materials, expert guidance, and dependable service for outdoor construction and design projects.

