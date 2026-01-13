Plano, TX - January 13, 2026 - Outdoor Warehouse Supply of Plano continues to be the top choice for contractors, landscapers, and property owners in North Texas searching for a dependable stone yard near me. The local supplier has built a solid reputation for providing high-quality natural stone and hardscape materials paired with expert customer service and extensive on-site inventory.

With the landscaping and construction industries in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex continuing to grow, Outdoor Warehouse Supply remains at the forefront by offering one of the most complete selections of stone and landscape supplies in the region - serving both professionals and homeowners across Plano, Allen, McKinney, Frisco, and beyond.

A Stone Yard Built for Contractors and Landscapers

When searching online for a“stone yard near me,” landscapers and masons need more than just a place to pick up materials - they need consistency, expert guidance, and fast turnaround. Outdoor Warehouse Supply is designed with the working contractor in mind. From bulk natural stone to masonry tools, landscape fabric, and job-site delivery, the facility supports every phase of a hardscaping or landscaping project.

“Contractors appreciate the speed and reliability we offer,” says a company spokesperson at Outdoor Warehouse Supply.“We know how important timelines are in this business. Our goal is to make sure our customers can get in, get what they need, and get back to the job site without delay - and that includes offering local delivery across North Texas.”

The company also offers support services like product recommendations, material quantity estimates, and on-site loading, making it an essential supply partner for local businesses in the outdoor construction and landscaping industries.

Extensive Inventory of Natural Stone and Hardscape Materials

As one of the largest suppliers of natural stone in the area, Outdoor Warehouse Supply's stone yard includes:



Flagstone in multiple colors and thicknesses - perfect for patios, walkways, and pool surrounds

Chopped Stone and Builder Stone for retaining walls, steps, and decorative edging

Large Decorative Boulders used as focal points or erosion control

River Rock and Crushed Gravel for drainage, creek beds, and ground cover Sand, Soil, and Aggregates to support various installation needs

Each product is available for both pickup and delivery, allowing contractors to streamline their material sourcing regardless of project size.

Landscape Supply for Residential and Commercial Projects

In addition to being a trusted stone yard near me, Outdoor Warehouse Supply also offers a comprehensive selection of landscape materials, including:



Bulk mulch, topsoil, compost, and gardening mixes

Concrete block, retaining wall systems, and pavers from brands like Belgard and Pavestone Masonry cement, rebar, sealants, and a wide range of hardscape tools

This combination of materials makes the company a go-to resource for everything from simple backyard makeovers to full-scale commercial installations.

Customer Reviews Reflect Long-Standing Reputation

Outdoor Warehouse Supply's commitment to quality and customer service is reflected in the many positive reviews the business has received over the years.

One local guide shared,“Best stone yard near me by far. Staff was helpful and got me loaded up fast. Great prices and a good selection of chopped stone and boulders.”

Another satisfied customer wrote,“Great place to get materials for landscaping. They have a great variety of stones, and the team is very knowledgeable and polite.”

This consistent feedback highlights the company's ability to meet the diverse needs of both professionals and individual homeowners looking to improve their outdoor spaces.

Supporting the Local Building Community in Plano and Beyond

Outdoor Warehouse Supply's Plano location, situated at 1212 Municipal Ave, plays a key role in supporting the region's growth in both residential and commercial development. By offering access to high-quality stone and landscaping products, the company helps contractors and builders elevate the quality of their projects and maintain tight schedules.

Whether customers are building a new patio in McKinney, installing a retaining wall in Frisco, or sourcing bulk gravel in Allen, they can count on Outdoor Warehouse Supply to provide fast, reliable access to the materials they need.

About Outdoor Warehouse Supply

Outdoor Warehouse Supply is a locally owned landscape and hardscape materials supplier based in Plano, TX, specializing in natural stone, bulk materials, pavers, retaining wall systems, and masonry tools. Serving North Texas for years, the company has become a trusted destination for those searching online for a stone yard near me, offering both in-person pickup and delivery services to professionals and DIY customers throughout the region.

