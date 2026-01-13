MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Flowable Launches 2025.2 to Orchestrate Governed AI Agents in Regulated Operations Flowable 2025.2 expands enterprise control over agentic automation by strengthening governed AI, multi-agent orchestration, impact analysis, and runtime visibility. The release supports enterprise businesses seeking to scale automation while maintaining transparency, compliance, and operational confidence.

Zurich, Switzerland--(Newsfile Corp. - January 13, 2026) - Flowable announced the launch of Flowable 2025.2, the latest version of its enterprise work orchestration platform built to help digital transformation efforts by governing AI-driven automation across complex, regulated environments. The release addresses challenges related to fragmented AI tools, compliance risks, and limited operational visibility. It offers organizations a single control platform for building automation with inherent governance control at speed.







As AI integrations spread across enterprise workflows, organizations face mounting pressure to balance speed with governance. Fragmented tools, disconnected agents, and unclear dependencies create compliance gaps and delay effective digital modernisation. Flowable 2025.2 responds to these pressures by strengthening enterprise AI governance across the full automation lifecycle, from design and deployment through runtime execution and audit.

Enterprise Context and Governance Challenges

Flowable describes this challenge as a "complexity vortex," driven by fragmented systems, risky automation, and brittle processes that slow change. While AI can accelerate individual tasks, it introduces risk when decisions occur outside standardized processes. As a result, policy updates are delayed, audit findings take longer to resolve, and teams hesitate to modify systems that appear stable but carry hidden dependencies.

These constraints limit innovation and keep AI initiatives confined to pilots rather than production use. Governance gaps often appear at handoffs between teams, across shared services, and during audits. Unclear ownership, control, and visibility of AI, rules, and automated decisions makes accountability difficult, especially when AI agents act across multiple systems.

Release 2025.2 addresses these challenges by strengthening regulated workflow automation through orchestration, governance, and visibility. This approach reduces operational uncertainty and allows enterprises to adapt processes and policies while maintaining compliance.

Multi-agent Orchestration and Architectural Flexibility

Flowable 2025.2 strengthens support for multi-agent orchestration through compatibility with the A2A specification. This enables enterprises to coordinate AI agents from different vendors and frameworks under a single governed layer, without rebuilding their architecture as AI ecosystems evolve.

This approach mitigates vendor lock-in and improves interoperability across AI frameworks. Organizations can add, replace, or scale AI capabilities incrementally while maintaining consistent governance, security, and compliance controls. Agents from multiple ecosystems can collaborate while remaining accountable within enterprise processes.

AI-assisted Design and Safer Change Management

A central focus of Flowable 2025.2 is improving how organizations manage change in complex automation environments. The release expands AI-assisted capabilities across automation process, case, decision, form, service, and agent models, supporting a low-code AI design approach. Integrated AI assistance helps teams identify model dependencies before changes are made, reducing the risk of unintended downstream effects.

This approach supports safer modernization by helping automation teams address compliance requirements and business changes without extended testing cycles or late-stage release delays.

For regulated teams, this design-time clarity helps reduce dependency on a small number of senior specialists. It allows broader groups of developers and process owners to participate in change with greater confidence.

Impact Analysis Before Deployment

The release also introduces enhanced AI impact analysis capabilities that allow teams to assess potential consequences before changes reach production. Flowable pinpoints where rules, variables, and services intersect across workflows, giving teams early visibility into what could fail before changes are made. Teams can query where a variable appears or what breaks if a rule changes.

These insights support explainable decisions before updates reach production. Improved visibility leads to more predictable releases and reduces the likelihood of risky changes late in the development cycle. For regulated organizations, the ability to evaluate impact upfront plays a critical role in maintaining audit readiness while accelerating delivery.

Visibility, Compliance, and Human Oversight

Governance and transparency remain key priorities in Flowable 2025.2. The release improves visibility into AI behavior through timelines of agent requests, responses, and tool usage. Cost transparency improves through token usage and invocation tracking, while audit trails document how AI-driven decisions align with organizational policies.

This visibility supports internal audits, regulatory reviews, and post-incident analysis with a consistent record of automated decision-making. Teams gain clearer insight into AI behavior across agents, tools, and workflows without relying on manual reconstruction after issues arise.

The platform also reinforces human-in-the-loop AI patterns. New features allow frontline teams to request AI assistance during workflows while keeping control over final decisions. Caseworkers, underwriters, and service teams can request summaries or recommendations while retaining control of final decisions and maintaining full auditability.

"When working with long documents such as medical reports or legal filings, teams often lose valuable time," said Flowable CTO, Micha Kiener. "Flowable 2025.2 helps surface relevant information directly within workflows, while ensuring that human judgment and auditability remain central to every decision."

Flowable 2025.2 improves operational stability by separating AI tasks from core transaction processing. This reduces the risk that long-running AI calls delay databases or affect system performance, helping organizations scale automation without compromising oversight in mission-critical environments.

Platform Foundations Supporting Governed Automation & Velocity

Beyond AI-specific enhancements, Flowable 2025.2 strengthens its platform foundations to support sustained enterprise adoption. Improvements include broader model validation across design environments, expanded legacy IT system integration options through Apache Camel, enhanced CI and CD workflows, and extended service-level agreement modeling.

These updates reduce operational surprises by ensuring new automation capabilities work with existing systems, governance standards, and performance goals. They connect automation performance directly to business outcomes, including full-cycle timing and service quality. This supports what Flowable describes as governed automation with velocity, the ability to innovate quickly while maintaining operational control.

About Flowable

Flowable provides an enterprise control panel for agentic automation, that ensures centralized governance, agility, and control to un-silo processes and automate work that is connected across systems, departments, and tools. The company supports enterprises worldwide with solutions for workflow orchestration, decision automation, and governed AI-driven process optimization.

