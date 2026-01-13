403
Kinze Introduces New Narrow Row Planter Configurations
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- For model year 2027, Kinze Manufacturing is introducing a new 22” row spacing configuration for the 5700 model planter. 5700 front fold planters, are now available in 36R20, 36R22, 24R30, and the 40′ 24R20, and 24R22 configurations, and are equipped with the advanced 5000 Series electric drive row unit to match the unique demands of high productivity high-speed planting. Outfitted with front mounted tires, the 5700 is THE high-flotation solution for high-productivity, narrow-row, electric drive planting with large seed and fertilizer payloads.
New Planter Track Options
Kinze Manufacturing is introducing a new factory-installed track option for 5900 16-row and 24-row planters, designed to enhance performance and protect yield potential in challenging field conditions. The new track system features a 12-inch wide by 59-inch-long design, delivering an impressive total footprint of 1,662 square inches across all four tracks. This represents nearly four times the ground contact area compared to traditional VF tires, which offer just 436 square inches in total. In addition to the larger footprint, Kinze's industry-exclusive active hydraulic weight transfer system works in tandem with the tracks to further reduce pinch-row compaction. This innovative combination helps protect yield potential while maintaining consistent seed placement and depth.
