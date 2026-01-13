MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- For decades, concrete repair pricing has been confusing, inconsistent, and often intimidating for homeowners. If your driveway, sidewalk, or patio started sinking, you usually had one option: call a contractor, wait for a visit, and hope the price made sense.

Texas Slab Guys is changing that.

In the fourth quarter of 2025, Texas Slab Guys officially launched LevelEstimateTM, the first self-serve concrete leveling quote tool of its kind. Built specifically for concrete repair, the tool allows homeowners to estimate the cost of leveling their concrete in just a few minutes - without a sales pitch, without pressure, and without waiting days for a callback.

Texas Slab Guys provides Concrete Solutions Built for Texas, and LevelEstimateTM was created to solve a simple problem: people deserve to understand pricing before they feel trapped into a decision.

Why LevelEstimateTM Was Built

Concrete leveling pricing has long been opaque. Homeowners are often quoted wildly different numbers for the same repair, with little explanation as to why. That confusion makes it hard to compare contractors or feel confident moving forward.

LevelEstimateTM changes that by putting pricing control directly in the homeowner's hands.

The tool uses real job data, square footage, slab thickness, and access considerations to generate a realistic price range for concrete leveling projects such as sidewalks, driveways, and patios. The experience is simple enough that a five-year-old could understand it: answer a few questions, see a price range, and decide what to do next.

No sales pressure. No obligation.

What Is Concrete Leveling - and Why Does Pricing Vary?

Concrete leveling restores sunken or uneven slabs by injecting high-strength polyurethane foam beneath the concrete. The foam lifts the slab back into place, fills voids, and stabilizes the soil below.

Compared to tearing out and replacing concrete, leveling is faster, cleaner, and typically costs 50–70% less. Most projects are completed in a single day.

Pricing varies based on factors like slab thickness, total square footage, access points, and how much lift is required. Until now, those variables were rarely explained clearly. LevelEstimateTM makes them visible.

Technology in a Traditionally Low-Tech Industry

The concrete industry has historically been slow to adopt technology - and the data proves it.

A recent McKinsey report on automation and AI adoption found that concrete ranks among the lowest industries for technology adoption, noting that“concrete remains one of the least digitized sectors in the global economy”

That gap is exactly where Texas Slab Guys sees opportunity.

While no robot or AI system is going to pour concrete or lift slabs anytime soon, new technologies - including modern data systems and large language models - are already reshaping how customers interact with service providers. In a traditionally laggard industry like concrete, Texas Slab Guys is the clear market leader in applying AI and technology in practical, customer-facing ways. LevelEstimateTM is a tangible result of that leadership - proof of leaning into the future while others continue to avoid it.

Leading the Market Forward

Texas Slab Guys is a market leader in concrete repair and leveling across Texas. With the launch of LevelEstimateTM, the company is also blazing a trail for how technology can improve transparency, trust, and customer experience in a traditionally low-tech space.

The creation of this free, self-serve tool is a direct reflection of Texas Slab Guys' core values: disciplined process, professional execution, and accountability to the homeowner. By pairing premium concrete expertise with modern technology, the company continues to raise the standard for how concrete services are delivered and priced.

LevelEstimateTM is now live and available to homeowners across Texas, starting in Houston - with broader expansion already underway.