Citrus Extract Market - Global Forecast Report 2025-2032: Clean Label Demand, Beverage Fortification, And Premium Flavor Applications Drive Growth
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|180
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2032
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$8.04 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032
|$10.94 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|4.4%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
1.1. Objectives of the Study
1.2. Market Segmentation & Coverage
1.3. Years Considered for the Study
1.4. Currency & Pricing
1.5. Language
1.6. Stakeholders
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Overview
5. Market Insights
5.1. Increasing demand for clean label citrus extracts in organic food products due to consumer health focus
5.2. Expansion of citrus extract applications in beverage fortification for functional drink innovation
5.3. Rise in adoption of cold-pressed citrus oil extracts for premium flavor and aroma in gourmet foods
5.4. Growing use of citrus-derived flavonoids in nutraceuticals and dietary supplements for antioxidant benefits
5.5. Advancements in sustainable extraction technologies reducing environmental impact in citrus processing
5.6. Strategic partnerships between citrus growers and cosmetic brands to develop natural skincare formulations
5.7. Regulatory harmonization efforts accelerating global trade of standardized citrus extract ingredients
5.8. Integration of citrus extract ingredients in pet food formulations to improve animal health and palatability
6. Cumulative Impact of United States Tariffs 2025
7. Cumulative Impact of Artificial Intelligence 2025
8. Citrus Extract Market, by Product Form
8.1. Liquid
8.2. Oil
8.3. Powder
8.3.1. Freeze Dried
8.3.2. Spray Dried
9. Citrus Extract Market, by Source
9.1. Grapefruit
9.2. Lemon
9.3. Orange
10. Citrus Extract Market, by Extraction Method
10.1. Cold Pressing
10.2. Hydrodistillation
10.3. Solvent Extraction
10.3.1. Ethanol Extraction
10.3.2. Hexane Extraction
10.4. Supercritical Co2
11. Citrus Extract Market, by Application
11.1. Cosmetic & Personal Care
11.1.1. Haircare
11.1.2. Skincare
11.2. Food & Beverage
11.2.1. Bakery & Confectionery
11.2.2. Flavoring Agents
11.3. Household & Cleaning
11.3.1. Air Fresheners
11.3.2. Cleaners
11.4. Pharmaceutical & Nutraceutical
12. Citrus Extract Market, by Sales Channel
12.1. Offline
12.1.1. Convenience Store
12.1.2. Specialty Store
12.1.3. Supermarket & Hypermarket
12.2. Online
12.2.1. Ecommerce Platforms
12.2.2. Manufacturer Website
13. Citrus Extract Market, by Region
13.1. Americas
13.1.1. North America
13.1.2. Latin America
13.2. Europe, Middle East & Africa
13.2.1. Europe
13.2.2. Middle East
13.2.3. Africa
13.3. Asia-Pacific
14. Citrus Extract Market, by Group
14.1. ASEAN
14.2. GCC
14.3. European Union
14.4. BRICS
14.5. G7
14.6. NATO
15. Citrus Extract Market, by Country
15.1. United States
15.2. Canada
15.3. Mexico
15.4. Brazil
15.5. United Kingdom
15.6. Germany
15.7. France
15.8. Russia
15.9. Italy
15.10. Spain
15.11. China
15.12. India
15.13. Japan
15.14. Australia
15.15. South Korea
16. Competitive Landscape
16.1. Market Share Analysis, 2024
16.2. FPNV Positioning Matrix, 2024
16.3. Competitive Analysis
16.3.1. Bontoux S.A.S.
16.3.2. Citrus Extracts LLC
16.3.3. Botanic Healthcare Group
16.3.4. Citrus and Allied Essences Ltd.
16.3.5. CRODAROM SA
16.3.6. Dohler GmbH
16.3.7. Firmenich SA
16.3.8. Frutarom Industries Ltd.
16.3.9. Global Essence, Inc.
16.3.10. Green Chem
16.3.11. Guangdong Zhongnan Natural Products Co., Ltd.
16.3.12. Henry Lamotte Oils GmbH
16.3.13. Hunan Huacheng Biotech Inc.
16.3.14. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.
16.3.15. Jiangxi Plant Extract Technology Co., Ltd.
16.3.16. Kerry Group plc
16.3.17. Lebermuth Inc.
16.3.18. Lionel Hitchen Essential Oils Ltd.
16.3.19. Plantae Extracts Private Limited
16.3.20. Prinova Group LLC.
16.3.21. Qingdao Vital Nutraceutical Ingredients BioScience Co., Ltd.
16.3.22. Shanghai Yuanye Flavor & Fragrance Co., Ltd.
16.3.23. Symrise AG
16.3.24. Treatt Plc
16.3.25. XENA Bio Herbals Private Limited
16.3.26. Zhuhai Jianshuang Flavor & Fragrance Co., Ltd.
