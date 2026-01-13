Bloodhound Tracking Device Launches Tracker 1TM: The New Standard In Global Container Intelligence

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Bloodhound Tracking Device (BTD) today announced the launch of Tracker 1TM, a covert, next-generation security and tracking platform engineered specifically for global intermodal containers. Unlike adapted consumer-grade devices, Tracker 1 is purpose-built to eliminate the connectivity gaps and short battery life common in legacy systems.

﻿“Tracker 1 was architected for the container, not just adapted for it,” said Chief Technology Officer, Jason Soloff.“We've engineered a platform that prioritizes redundancy and survivability to ensure total cargo visibility in the most demanding environments.”

Advanced Engineering & Global Connectivity

The Tracker 1 platform integrates high-performance hardware with a multi-layered communications stack:

. Discrete, Rugged Design: A patented, color-matched enclosure, efficient installation without drilling, wiring, or external antennas, and long, usable battery life, all self-contained.

. Global Coverage: Combines LTE (with fallback), Iridium® satellite communications and a Proprietary IoT Mesh network to ensure continuous reporting.

. Integrated Intelligence Enabled: Features such as high-resolution accelerometers for impact detection, user level programmable geofencing, and a physical tamper switch.

Availability

The BTD Tracker 1TM is available immediately for ocean carriers, leasing companies, and logistics providers worldwide, with flexible leasing or purchase options. For more information and a detailed spec sheet, visit .

About Bloodhound Tracking Device, Inc.

Bloodhound Tracking Device, Inc. (BTD) delivers advanced asset-tracking solutions for trailers, freight rail, maritime transport, and critical infrastructure security. Its platform enhances security, improves visibility, and provides redundant sensing for high-value assets-ensuring traceability, integrity, and resilience. By combining precision tracking with powerful analytics, BTD empowers organizations to safeguard operations and maintain trust across global supply chains.

Tracker 1 is compatible with BTD's existing devices and helps create an integrated network of BTD solutions that addresses security needs at every level. For more information, visit .

