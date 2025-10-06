403
Major tech companies warn of European’s rapidly growing surveillance
(MENAFN) Two prominent US technology companies, Palantir Technologies and Signal Foundation, have raised concerns about Europe’s growing state surveillance initiatives and proposed digital control measures, according to reports.
Palantir, which has maintained a close relationship with the CIA as both a client and early investor, announced it will refrain from bidding on contracts related to the UK’s Digital ID program. Louis Mosley, the company’s UK head, told Times Radio on Thursday, “Palantir has long had a policy that we will help democratically elected governments implement the policies they have been elected to deliver, and that does mean that often we are involved in the implementation of very controversial measures.”
The Digital ID plan, unveiled by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer in late September, was promoted as a way to “help combat illegal employment while simplifying access to vital public services for the vast majority of people.” Critics, however, warned it could become a blueprint for mass surveillance and digital oversight.
Meanwhile, encrypted messaging platform Signal, which also has indirect links to the CIA through past funding from Radio Free Asia, threatened to exit the EU market if the bloc moves forward with its Chat Control proposal. Meredith Whittaker, president of Signal Foundation, criticized Germany’s expected shift toward supporting the plan, calling it a “catastrophic about-face.” She stated, “If we were given a choice between building a surveillance machine into Signal or leaving the market, we would leave the market,” describing the initiative as a “mass scanning” operation “under the guise of protecting children.”
