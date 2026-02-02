403
World Taekwondo Reinstates Russian, Belarusian Competitors
(MENAFN) World Taekwondo has confirmed that athletes from Russia and Belarus will be allowed to participate in international competitions once again.
“On January 31, World Taekwondo permitted Russian and Belarusian junior and senior athletes to compete under their respective national flags with immediate effect,” the organization said.
The decision was made during an extraordinary council meeting held in Fujairah, United Arab Emirates. While athletes can now compete under their national flags, certain restrictions remain in place, including Russia’s ban from hosting international sporting events and the denial of accreditation to government officials.
World Taekwondo noted that this move aligns with a recent International Olympic Committee ruling allowing young Russian and Belarusian athletes to take part in the Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games under their national flags.
