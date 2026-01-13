403
UN’s Turk Set for Sudan Visit
(MENAFN) United Nations human rights leader Volker Turk will arrive in Sudan Wednesday, marking his first trip to the conflict-ravaged nation since 2022, the UN human rights office announced Monday.
Turk plans consultations with government officials, civil society leaders, and the UN country team stationed in Port Sudan, according to an official statement.
Hostilities erupting in April 2023 between Sudan's military forces and the Rapid Support Forces have claimed tens of thousands of lives while displacing an estimated 13.6 million residents—a catastrophe the United Nations has characterized as among the planet's most devastating humanitarian emergencies.
The UN official's itinerary includes travel to Sudan's Northern State, a region absorbing massive influxes of civilians escaping bloodshed throughout Darfur and Kordofan territories.
Turk is scheduled to inspect the Al Afad gathering site, which shelters expanding populations of internally displaced individuals, especially refugees fleeing El-Fasher. The Rapid Support Forces captured the city last October, with subsequent reports documenting mass killings.
Al Afad commenced receiving displaced households last October and currently accommodates approximately 24,000 people, with an average of 35 to 40 additional families arriving daily, data from the Sudanese American Physicians Association indicates.
The diplomatic mission will extend through Sunday.
