Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine Market Size To Hit USD 725.99 Million By 2033, Growing At A CAGR Of 4.91% - SNS Insider

According to SNS Insider, the Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine Market size was valued at USD 495.00 Million in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 725.99 Million by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 4.91% during 2026–2033. The extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) machines market is expanding significantly on a global scale due to the rising incidence of respiratory and cardiac conditions, the growing use of sophisticated life-support technology, and the development of critical care facilities.

The U.S. Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine Market size was valued at USD 144.85 Million in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 190.89 Million by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 4.91% during 2026–2033. The increased incidence of respiratory and cardiac conditions, the growing need for sophisticated life-support systems in hospitals, and the expanding use of portable, cutting-edge ECMO devices are the main drivers of the growth.









Rising Demand for Advanced ECMO Machines to Propel Market Growth Globally

The extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) machines market is expanding rapidly worldwide because to the increased incidence of respiratory and cardiac conditions as well as the growing need for sophisticated life support systems. Patient monitoring, long-term management, and clinical efficiency are all being improved by technological advancements, such as portable, sensor-integrated, and user-friendly technologies. Adoption is also being accelerated by growing healthcare professional awareness, encouraging government programs, and ongoing R&D expenditures in adaptable ECMO technologies. In order to increase survival rates in severe cardiac and pulmonary patients, hospitals and critical care facilities are progressively incorporating ECMO equipment. There are a lot of chances for global market expansion and innovation in this dynamic climate.

High Costs, Complex Operation, and Regulatory Hurdles May Hinder Market Expansion Globally

The market for ECMO machines is expanding, but there are a number of obstacles that could prevent broad use. Accessibility is hampered by the high cost of ECMO systems and related supplies, especially in underdeveloped nations. Deployment at smaller hospitals or emergency situations may be hampered by complex operations and the need for specialized, trained medical professionals. Furthermore, possible side effects like bleeding, infection, and thrombosis during ECMO therapy raise safety issues and undermine clinician trust.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Component

Pumps lead the ECMO Machine market holding a share of 34.63% in 2025, due to their essential role in life-support systems. Accessories are the fastest-growing segment at a CAGR of 10.05%, driven by increasing adoption of supplementary consumables and enhanced support devices in hospitals and critical care settings.

By Modality

Veno-Arterial dominates the ECMO Machine market with a share of 39.38% in 2025, reflecting its widespread use in critical care. Veno-Venous is the fastest-growing modality, growing at a CAGR of 6.22%, driven by increasing adoption in respiratory support and advanced life-saving procedures.

By Patient Type

Adult patients represent the dominant segment in ECMO machine market holding a share of 59.13% in 2025 due to higher prevalence of cardiac and respiratory conditions. Pediatric patients are the fastest-growing segment at a CAGR of 8.20%, fueled by rising awareness and improved adoption of ECMO in neonatal and pediatric intensive care units.

By Application

Cardiac applications dominate the ECMO Machine market holding 49.38% share, reflecting its primary use in heart-related critical care. ECPR (Extracorporeal Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation) is the fastest-growing application at a CAGR of 7.85%, driven by increasing adoption in emergency and acute care settings for life-saving interventions.

Regional Insights:

North America leads the Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Machine market, holding the highest market share of 44.17% in 2025 due to advanced healthcare infrastructure, early adoption of ECMO technologies, and growing prevalence of cardiac and respiratory diseases.

Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region in the Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Machine market, growing at a CAGR of 5.79%, driven by increasing healthcare investments, rising prevalence of cardiac and respiratory diseases, and expanding critical care infrastructure.

Recent Developments:



In January 2025, Getinge announced it will phase out its struggling surgical perfusion business, reallocating resources to higher-growth areas such as extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) and transplant care, while analysts expect LivaNova to benefit from the USD 41 million in sales Getinge is exiting. In January 2024, LivaNova announced the wind-down of its ACS business, retaining profitable standalone cannulae while discontinuing LifeSPARCTM and HemolungTM systems, aiming to streamline operations and strengthen growth in cardiopulmonary and neuromodulation segments.

