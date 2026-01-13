Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine Market Size To Hit USD 725.99 Million By 2033, Growing At A CAGR Of 4.91% - SNS Insider
|Report Attributes
|Details
|Market Size in 2025
|USD 495 Million
|Market Size by 2033
|USD 725.99 Million
|CAGR
|CAGR of 4.91% From 2026 to 2033
|Base Year
|2025E
|Forecast Period
|2026-2033
|Historical Data
|2022-2024
|Key Segments
|. By Component (Pumps, Oxygenator, Controllers, Cannula and Accessories)
. By Modality (Veno-Arterial, Veno-Venous and Arterio-Venous)
. By Patient Type (Neonates, Pediatric and Adult)
. By Application (Respiratory, Cardiac and ECPR)
|Regional Analysis/Coverage
|North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).
