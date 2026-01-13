403
Syria Designates West Euphrates as Military Zone
(MENAFN) Syria has designated territories west of the Euphrates River—currently under YPG/SDF control—as a military zone, demanding immediate armed withdrawal eastward across the river.
The Syrian army issued a written statement to local media outlining the declaration. According to military officials, the YPG/SDF terror group, PKK terrorists, and former Assad regime holdovers continue concentrating forces in occupied western territories.
These occupied zones have become launch sites for kamikaze drone assaults targeting Aleppo, the statement revealed.
Citing both force buildup and ongoing drone strikes against Aleppo, military leadership declared western Euphrates territories a military zone and ordered terrorist elements to retreat east of the river.
An accompanying map pinpointed specific regions including Meskene and Deir Hafir, warning civilians to avoid areas under terrorist organization control.
Deadly Shelling Campaign Claims Dozens
Since the previous week, the SDF has bombarded residential neighborhoods, civilian infrastructure, and Syrian Army installations in Aleppo, official statistics show. The attacks have killed 24 individuals, injured nearly 130, and forced approximately 165,000 residents to flee the Ashrafieh and Sheikh Maqsoud districts.
In March 2025, Syria's presidency announced an agreement framework for SDF integration into state institutions, reaffirming territorial unity while rejecting partition attempts.
One month later in April 2025, Syrian authorities finalized an agreement with the SDF governing the Sheikh Maqsoud and Ashrafieh neighborhoods. The accord designated both districts as administrative components of Aleppo city while recognizing their local characteristics.
Terms included prohibitions on armed displays, weapons restrictions limited to internal security forces, and mandatory SDF withdrawal to northeastern Syria east of the Euphrates River.
However, authorities report the SDF has demonstrated zero effort toward fulfilling agreement terms in subsequent months.
Syria's government has accelerated nationwide security operations following the December 2024 removal of the Assad regime, which controlled the country for 24 years.
