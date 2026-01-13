Over 54 Bcm Of Gas Delivered To Europe Via TAP As Azerbaijanitaly Energy Ties Expand

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

More than 54.3 billion cubic meters of natural gas have been transported to Europe through the Trans-Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) to date, Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov said at the sixth meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Italy held in Baku, Azernews reports.

According to the minister, cooperation with Italy within the framework of the Southern Gas Corridor plays an important role in strengthening Europe's energy security.“So far, TAP has supplied 54.3 billion cubic meters of gas to Europe, including 45.4 billion cubic meters to Italy,” Shahbazov said.

He also highlighted new opportunities emerging from regional green energy corridor initiatives linking Azerbaijan with Central Asia, Türkiye, and Europe. Shahbazov noted that the Italian company CESI is acting as a consulting partner in preparing feasibility studies for the Caspian–Black Sea–Europe and Central Asia–Azerbaijan green energy corridor projects.

The minister added that Italy could become a key logistics hub for Europe within the framework of the Middle Corridor project.

Shahbazov underlined that Azerbaijan–Italy relations are developing across a wide range of sectors, including military-technical cooperation, and noted that Italy was among the first countries to participate in projects in Azerbaijan's liberated territories. Italian companies, he said, are particularly active in renewable energy projects in these areas.

According to the minister, Azerbaijan's renewable energy potential extends beyond the Caspian Sea.“The liberated territories, including Garabagh and East Zangezur, have a solar and wind energy potential exceeding 10,000 megawatts,” he said, adding that these regions have already been declared green energy zones and large-scale projects are underway. He noted that Ansaldo Energia is closely involved in the construction of substations and the restoration of energy infrastructure in the liberated territories.

Shahbazov expressed confidence that Azerbaijan's transition to green energy would elevate cooperation with Italy to a new level. “We will not only remain a supplier of traditional energy resources, but also become an important partner in the green energy of the future,” he said.

The minister also pointed to significant cooperation potential in agriculture, industry, transport, and logistics, citing Italy's advanced technologies and Azerbaijan's favorable business environment as key enablers of joint success.

Looking ahead, Shahbazov announced that 65 joint events across 18 areas are planned between Azerbaijan and Italy in 2026–2027, adding that political consultations between the two countries are also taking place.“All this shows that relations between Azerbaijan and Italy are at a strategic level,” he concluded.