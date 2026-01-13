BJP Must Answer For Its Political Use Of Lord Ram: Cong Backs Telangana MLC's Remarks

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Jan 13 (IANS) The Congress on Tuesday came out firmly in support of Telangana Congress MLC Bomma Mahesh Kumar Goud over his remark on the alleged use of Lord Ram for electoral gains by the BJP, escalating the political row with the ruling party, which has accused the Opposition party of repeatedly insulting Hindu beliefs and Sanatan Dharma.

Reacting to the backlash against Goud, Congress spokesperson Surendra Rajput defended the MLC and turned the attack back on the BJP, alleging systematic politicisation of religion by the ruling party.

“The way the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) uses Lord Shri Ram for political purposes during elections, in Hindu-Muslim politics, in the politics of finding temples beneath mosques, or in the name of placing flags on mazars, these questions arise politically on their own. Certainly, the BJP should have an answer to this,” Rajput said.

The controversy erupted after Bomma Mahesh Kumar Goud accused the BJP of exploiting religious and caste identities for electoral gains.

“The BJP plays politics on caste and religion. Has Lord Rama taken membership in the BJP? They invoke religious sentiments only for electoral gains. Before every election the BJP attempts to disturb the peaceful atmosphere by seeking votes in the name of religion, instead of focussing on real issues faced by the people,” the Telangana Congress MLC had said.

The BJP responded sharply, with Union Minister Giriraj Singh leading the counter-attack. Singh said the remarks reflected a lack of understanding of Hindu and Sanatan culture.

“If leaders in Telangana do not understand Hindu and Sanatan culture, it shows their lack of knowledge of Indian culture. The Gita says that whenever there is a decline of dharma, such forces arise, and then someone like Ram or Krishna is born. Today, Narendra Modi has emerged in the form of such an incarnated leader,” he said, praising the Prime Minister's leadership.

With Surendra Rajput's backing, the Congress has made it clear that it stands by Bomma Mahesh's remarks, framing them as a political critique of the BJP's alleged use of religion, while the BJP continues to portray the statement as an alleged attack on the Hindu faith.