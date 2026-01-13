403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Human rights group reports rising deaths in Iran protests
(MENAFN) The ongoing protests in Iran have claimed 646 lives, with over 10,700 people arrested, according to the US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) on Monday. The country has also been experiencing an internet blackout for more than 100 hours, HRANA reported.
The unrest began on December 28 at Tehran’s Grand Bazaar, fueled by the sharp depreciation of the Iranian rial and worsening economic conditions, before spreading to multiple cities across the nation. Iranian authorities have accused the US and Israel of supporting what they describe as “armed rioters,” who have attacked public spaces nationwide.
US President Donald Trump said Sunday that his administration is closely monitoring the situation and considering "very strong options." "We'll make a determination," he stated, noting he has been receiving hourly updates, without specifying when or how the US might intervene.
The unrest began on December 28 at Tehran’s Grand Bazaar, fueled by the sharp depreciation of the Iranian rial and worsening economic conditions, before spreading to multiple cities across the nation. Iranian authorities have accused the US and Israel of supporting what they describe as “armed rioters,” who have attacked public spaces nationwide.
US President Donald Trump said Sunday that his administration is closely monitoring the situation and considering "very strong options." "We'll make a determination," he stated, noting he has been receiving hourly updates, without specifying when or how the US might intervene.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment