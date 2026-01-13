403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Former Georgian PM pleads guilty, gets five-year sentence
(MENAFN) Former Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili has been sentenced to five years in prison after pleading guilty to money laundering, according to official statements from the Georgian Prosecutor General’s Office. Garibashvili, who led the country from 2013-2015 and again from 2021-2024, was also ordered to pay a fine of 1 million lari (approximately $370,000), and assets gained through illegal activities were confiscated by the state.
Investigators stated that between 2019 and 2024, Garibashvili engaged in unauthorized business dealings and submitted falsified income reports. The case follows a 2023 operation by Georgian authorities that seized over $7 million from the homes of several former officials, including Garibashvili.
“The Prosecutor's Office of Georgia has signed a plea agreement with the accused Irakli Garibashvili, according to which the former prime minister was sentenced to 5 years imprisonment for the crime under Article 194, part three of the Criminal Code of Georgia,” the office said. “Irakli Garibashvili admits the crime and agrees with the terms of the plea agreement. The court has already satisfied the motion of the prosecutor's office on plea agreement.”
Investigators stated that between 2019 and 2024, Garibashvili engaged in unauthorized business dealings and submitted falsified income reports. The case follows a 2023 operation by Georgian authorities that seized over $7 million from the homes of several former officials, including Garibashvili.
“The Prosecutor's Office of Georgia has signed a plea agreement with the accused Irakli Garibashvili, according to which the former prime minister was sentenced to 5 years imprisonment for the crime under Article 194, part three of the Criminal Code of Georgia,” the office said. “Irakli Garibashvili admits the crime and agrees with the terms of the plea agreement. The court has already satisfied the motion of the prosecutor's office on plea agreement.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment