Blasts Claim Policemen’s Lives in Pakistan
(MENAFN) At least six police officers lost their lives and three others sustained wounds on Monday following two separate bomb explosions in the northwestern region of Pakistan, according to officials.
The initial explosion, which was detonated remotely, struck near a reinforced police vehicle along Gomal Bazaar road in the Tank district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province. A local police representative informed a news agency via telephone about the incident.
"Terrorists targeted our police armored vehicle, and six police personnel, including our station house officer (SHO), were killed on the spot," the officer stated.
In a second occurrence, a police van was struck by an improvised explosive device in the Lakki Marwat district, leaving three officers injured, among them a SHO.
Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi firmly denounced the assault and honored the fallen officers, including a senior police official.
In a separate statement, Naqvi revealed that the Counter Terrorism Department had successfully disrupted planned militant operations in the districts of Peshawar, Bannu, and Khyber, during which eight “terrorists” were eliminated.
“We view the actions of the forces for establishing peace in KP with appreciation,” Naqvi remarked.
