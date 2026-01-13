403
Mexico, US leaders discuss security, trade, drug trafficking
(MENAFN) Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said Monday that she held a “very good” phone conversation with US President Donald Trump, covering issues of security, trade, and efforts to combat drug trafficking.
"We had a very good conversation with the President of the United States, Donald Trump," Sheinbaum said on social media.
She added that the discussion emphasized maintaining security while respecting Mexico’s sovereignty, as well as addressing trade, investment, and joint strategies against criminal networks.
"Collaboration and cooperation within a framework of mutual respect always yield results," she noted.
No immediate statement was released by Trump or the US administration regarding the call.
The conversation follows talks on Sunday between US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Mexican Foreign Secretary Juan Ramon de la Fuente, which focused on coordinated efforts to dismantle “Mexico’s violent narcoterrorist networks and stop the trafficking of fentanyl and weapons,” as stated by reports.
US-Mexico relations have been strained over the past year, particularly following tariffs imposed by Trump on Mexican imports, which were justified as measures to curb illegal immigration, fentanyl trafficking, and trade imbalances.
Earlier this week, Sheinbaum called for strengthened cooperation with Washington after Trump warned he would take action against cartels operating along the southern border.
"The cartels are running Mexico – it's very, very sad to watch, and see what's happened to that country," Trump recently said.
