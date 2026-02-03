Exotec Opens Global Headquarters In France To Support Warehouse Robotics Growth

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Exotec, a specialist in warehouse robotics, has opened its new headquarters in Northern France, at the heart of Europe.

Named“Imaginarium”, the facility reflects Exotec's commitment to designing, developing and industrialising its technologies in Europe, and will be central to supporting its global growth.

The inauguration also marked the first edition of Exosummit, bringing together Exotec's customers, partners and broader ecosystem.

A long-term industrial investment supporting Exotec's strategy

Since its founding ten years ago, Exotec has deliberately built its solutions by combining engineering, software and industrial capabilities in Europe, for customers worldwide. Imaginarium is a core asset in the development, industrialisation and long-term evolution of Exotec's solutions.

Developed in partnership with the BMG Group under a 12-year forward-funded lease agreement (BEFA) signed in 2022, the headquarters is located along the Roubaix Canal, on the site of a former office complex redeveloped for industrial and technological use.

Spanning 25,000 square metres, Imaginarium is home to more than 700 employees from design, production and support teams on a single site. Its layout was designed to enhance operational efficiency by optimising flows, circulation and proximity between functions, supported by a central hub space connecting all areas of activity.

An integrated headquarters supporting industrial performance

Production plays a central role within Imaginarium. The headquarters includes an 8560-square-metre production area equipped with 11 operational Exotec systems, used for manufacturing, testing and continuous improvement of the company's solutions.

“Imaginarium represents a major technological and industrial investment. By integrating R&D, production and operations within our headquarters, we strengthen our ability to develop robust, scalable solutions that are closely aligned with our customers' requirements,” said Romain Moulin, CEO and co-founder of Exotec.

This integrated model supports the development of solutions that closely combine hardware and software, and are designed for deployment in complex and evolving logistics environments.

“Imaginarium reflects our commitment to building in Europe, and our decision to invest for the long term. This headquarters has been designed to support Exotec's technological roadmap and industrial ambitions over time, while remaining firmly anchored in our local environment,” said Renaud Heitz, CTO and co-founder of Exotec.

Imaginarium serves as a long-term industrial and technology platform, supporting future generations of Exotec's solutions and the company's global operations.

A headquarters with a global footprint

Imaginarium is also designed to support Exotec's continued international expansion and to welcome teams from across the company's global footprint. The site houses more than 700 employees representing over 60 nationalities, and regularly welcomes teams from Exotec offices in Atlanta, Munich, London and Tokyo.

The France-based company continues to accelerate its global expansion, with recent customer projects and announcements in South Korea with Musinsa, and in Central Europe with Renault.