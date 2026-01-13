403
Senator Accuses Trump Administration of Contributing to Islamophobia
(MENAFN) US Sen. Mark Warner delivered a forceful condemnation Monday of escalating religious bigotry and extremist hatred across America, directly blaming the Trump administration for amplifying Islamophobic sentiment and discrimination against Arab communities.
Warner explained his decision to address the Senate, stating he took the Senate floor to condemn "the heartbreaking and anti-American rise in religious discrimination and hate fueled extremism, and to call particular attention to the ways this administration has fueled the flames of Islamophobia and anti-Arab hate."
"I rise today to specifically condemn the discrimination our Muslim and Arab American communities are facing because, unfortunately, this president and his administration have openly stoked and institutionalized Islamophobic discrimination," he said.
The Virginia Democrat highlighted recent statements from President Donald Trump during a Cabinet session last month targeting individuals of Somali heritage, where the president allegedly labeled the community as "garbage" and said, "We don't want them in our country."
Warner characterized Trump's language as "disgusting, dehumanizing, and un-American," insisting such statements warrant being "roundly and loudly" condemned by all public officials.
The lawmaker further denounced hateful discourse emerging from within congressional chambers, referencing an unidentified Senate colleague who recently portrayed Islam as "a poisonous religion" that is "fundamentally incompatible with our Western values."
"All of us, but, especially those of us who serve in this body in public office, have a duty to end that silence and loudly and resolutely condemn Islamophobia and anti-Arab hate," Warner said.
With the approaching Islamic holy month, Warner called for strengthened resolve against prejudice and intolerance.
"Next month marks the start of the holy season of Ramadan for our Muslim brothers and sisters, particularly during this time of reflection ... but frankly, throughout the whole year, it should be incumbent upon all of us to call out all forms of bigotry and discrimination against any religious community and to stand up for all our communities against injustice," he added.
