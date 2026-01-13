UAE: New System To Update Marriage, Divorce Records Automatically

Family data and Emirates ID cards will now be updated automatically through an integrated digital process, eliminating the need for separate applications or visits to service centres. This groundbreaking transformation is made through the new 'Emirati Family Data' package, jointly launched by the Ministry of Justice and the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs, and Ports Security.

The new system enables the proactive and complete updating of marriage, divorce, and family data through seamless data exchange between government entities. This innovative approach ensures data accuracy, rapid processing, and the reliability of the national data system while significantly reducing the burden on residents.

The launch of the 'Emirati Family Data' package aligns with the leadership's declaration of 2026 as the 'Year of the Family' and represents a major milestone in the government's 'Zero Bureaucracy' programme.

By fostering digital integration and connectivity between various entities, the initiative streamlines government services and supports the stability and quality of life for Emirati families.

Mubarak Ali Al Neyadi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Justice, stated that the launch of the 'Emirati Family Data' package is a significant step towards achieving the goals of the 'Zero Bureaucracy' programme.

He emphasised that this initiative reflects the government's commitment to digital collaboration among federal agencies, embodying a proactive approach to developing shared services that simplify family-related procedures.

Al Neyadi further explained that the package supports the“one-time data request” principle, enhancing the efficiency and quality of judicial and legal services.

He affirmed that this initiative serves as a practical model for implementing the 'Zero Bureaucracy' programme and translating the leadership's vision of providing flexible government services that reduce the burden on customers and promote family stability.

Major General Suhail Juma Al Khaili, Acting Director-General of the General Directorate of Nationality, affirmed that the launch of the package reflects the Authority's dedication to providing proactive and integrated government services.

These services are centered on intelligent data connectivity, which saves time and effort for customers while improving service quality and efficiency.

He noted that the package represents an advanced model of innovative government services that prioritise customer needs in service design, enhance institutional integration, and contribute to a higher quality of life and customer happiness.