Video Of Man Dumping Garbage Into Sea Near Mumbai's Gateway Of India, Tourist Says, 'That's Not Good'

MENAFN - Live Mint) A brief exchange caught on camera near Mumbai's Gateway of India has set off a wider conversation on civic behaviour and environmental responsibility. In a video circulating on social media, a man is seen allegedly dumping garbage into the sea, prompting a foreign tourist to react with visible disapproval.

The clip, shared on X by a user identified as drunkJournalist, shows the tourist taking in the view at the waterfront when a man arrives, removes a bag from his car and throws its contents into the sea. When questioned, the man offers no response and walks away, while the tourist remarks that such behaviour“is not good”.

The video has struck a chord online, with users expressing embarrassment and frustration over littering at one of Mumbai's most recognisable landmarks. Many argued that such moments, especially when witnessed by visitors, highlight gaps in civic awareness and enforcement.

Watch the video here:

A user wrote,“I don't know when we Indians learn civics sense.”

Another user wrote on X, "Time for Blacklisting to be implemented in India. Indians only behave when they don't have access to money. Blacklisting Indians who misbehave in and outside of India would remove access to any kind of credit for a period of a month. They would only have access to very basic living expenses for their family. It would work wonders for instilling civic sense into Indian people and would tidy up the country. Indians should also receive incentives for reporting other Indian people who misbehave like this."

“This is a good thing that videos are being made and people are being shamed. Let's hope it becomes a trend,” the third user wrote on X.

“How can these people be so stupid. This is so basic that no education, awareness is needed. Some things should be inherent. Itni bewakoof public kaise ho sakti,” the fourth wrote.

“This kind of blatant disregard for our environment needs swift and decisive action. While a fine is a start, the real deterrent will be a public shaming and a penalty that truly hurts. We need to ensure Mumbai Police and BMC don't just identify him, but make an example of him to prevent others from following suit,” the fifth wrote.

Several users also pointed out that iconic public spaces require stricter monitoring and deterrents, including fines, to prevent repeat offences. While civic bodies have acted against littering in earlier cases, the identity of the person in the video remains unknown.

The incident has once again underscored a familiar challenge: keeping India's most visited landmarks clean depends as much on public behaviour as it does on enforcement.