US lawmaker proposes bill to authorize annexation of Greenland
(MENAFN) A Republican member of the US Congress has put forward new legislation aimed at authorizing the annexation of Greenland and setting the stage for the territory to eventually become a US state, according to reports released Monday.
Representative Randy Fine announced the initiative on social media, explaining that his proposal — titled the Greenland Annexation and Statehood Act — would grant the president authority “to find the means necessary to bring Greenland into the Union.”
“By acquiring Greenland, we would prevent our adversaries from controlling the Arctic Region and secure our northern flank from Russia and China,” Fine said, presenting the move as a strategic necessity tied to competition with rival powers.
The bill would allow the US administration to enter negotiations with Denmark to annex Greenland or otherwise place it under American control as a US territory. It also mandates that the executive branch deliver a report to Congress detailing which federal laws would need to be amended or fast-tracked to accelerate Greenland’s potential path to statehood.
The proposal follows recent remarks by President Donald Trump, who reiterated his belief that the United States must take ownership of the Arctic island to prevent it from falling under the influence of Moscow or Beijing.
"We're talking about acquiring, not leasing, not having it short-term. We're talking about acquiring. If we don't do it, Russia or China will, and that's not going to happen when I'm president," Trump told reporters.
Greenland, which governs its own internal affairs while remaining part of the Kingdom of Denmark, has long drawn attention from Washington because of its strategic Arctic position and significant mineral wealth. Trump has previously characterized US ownership of the territory as an “absolute necessity” for national economic security, comparing the idea to a “large real estate deal.”
Despite renewed pressure from Washington, both Danish and Greenlandic authorities have consistently rejected the notion of selling the island, repeatedly affirming Denmark’s sovereignty over the territory.
Meanwhile, reports indicate that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio is expected to hold meetings with officials from Denmark and Greenland later this week, as international attention around the issue continues to grow.
