Border 2 Launches Its Next Song 'Jaate Hue Lamhon' Amongst Naval Officers
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Following the successful song launch of 'Ghar Kab Aaoge' at Longewala-Tanot in Jaisalmer, which generated massive buzz and struck a deep emotional chord across India, the makers of Border 2, T-Series and JP Films, have now launched the next song *'Jaate Hue Lamhon'*, a timeless classic by *Anu Malik* and *Javed Akhtar*, reimagined by *Mithoon*.
The song was unveiled on the evening of 12th January at a grand event hosted in United Services Club, Mumbai. Amongst Naval Officers, the evening was made special with the surprise entry of *Suniel Shetty* alongside Border 2 cast *Ahan Shetty* and *Anyaa Singh* followed by a spirited band performance by the Naval Officers and live performances by the song's singers, *Roop Kumar Rathod* and *Vishal Mishra*.
The evening also witnessed forces behind Border 2, *Producer Bhushan Kumar, Nidhi Dutta* and *co-producers Shiv Chanana and Binnoy Gandhi* come together to celebrate the iconic launch of the song 'Jaate Hue Lamhon'.
With a melody that has lived on in the hearts of generations, *Jaate Hue Lamhon* is reborn with renewed depth and energy. Composed by *Anu Malik* and *Mithoon*, written by celebrated lyricist *Javed Akhtar*, the song is brought to life by the fan-favourite singer *Vishal Mishra* along with the eternal voice of singer *Roop Kumar Rathod.*
The new track from the film stands as a tribute to enduring love and sacrifice of the bravehearts and their families. Every note and lyric evokes the bittersweet pain of separation, the quiet resilience of those who wait, and the unbreakable bond that unites soldiers with their loved ones. It captures not just the longing of hearts divided by duty, but also the courage, hope, and spirit that define true heroism.
Border 2 is presented by Gulshan Kumar & T-Series, in association with J.P. Dutta's J.P. Films. Backed by a powerful production team including Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, J.P. Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta, and directed by Anurag Singh. Gear up for this monumental saga of patriotism and courage, as Border 2 storms into cinemas on January 23rd 2026.
