Mansoor Bin Mohammed Opens Intersec 2026, Reaffirms Dubai's Leading Role In Shaping The Future Of Global Security And Safety

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) His Highness reviews various advanced solutions and technologies presented by national, regional and international companies

His Highness:“Intersec has become one of the world's leading platforms dedicated to security and safety.”

“The scale of international participation reflects the growing confidence in Dubai's ability to host major global events.”

“The rapid evolution of security, safety and emergency response technologies requires constant integration between innovation, institutional readiness and practical application.”

Dubai, UAE: His Highness Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Ports and Borders Security Council, today opened the 27th edition of Intersec, the world's leading exhibition for security, safety and fire protection. The event, being held at the Dubai World Trade Centre, runs until 14 January.

This year's edition brings together more than 1,200 exhibitors from over 60 countries and is expected to welcome over 50,000 visitors from around the world. Intersec 2026 features an extensive agenda of conferences and events, with participation from more than 250 experts and speakers, while the exhibition spans approximately 65,000 square metres, underscoring the scale of international participation.

His Highness was accompanied during his visit by Lieutenant General Expert Rashid Thani Al Matrooshi, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Civil Defence; Dr. Abdulla Busenad, Director General of Dubai Customs; His Excellency Lieutenant General Awad Hader Al Muhairi, Vice President of Dubai's State Security Department; His Excellency Mishal Julfar, CEO of Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services; and His Excellency Khalifa Ibrahim Al-Sleis, CEO of the Security Industry Regulatory Authority (SIRA).

His Highness Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said that the organisation of Intersec reflects Dubai's status as a leading global hub for the development of advanced security and safety ecosystems, providing a specialised platform that brings together government and private sector entities, decision-makers and global experts to showcase the latest technologies and solutions in this vital sector.

His Highness said:“Intersec has become one of the world's leading platforms dedicated to security and safety, and the scale of international participation reflects the growing confidence in Dubai's ability to host major global events that help shape the future of key sectors through an environment that supports innovation and knowledge exchange.

His Highness added:“The rapid evolution of security, safety and emergency response technologies requires constant integration between innovation, institutional readiness and practical application. Dubai is committed to reinforcing this approach by organising exhibitions that bring together global expertise, helping to strengthen community security and enhance the efficiency of safety systems in line with the highest international standards.”

During his tour of Intersec 2026, HH Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed reviewed various advanced solutions and technologies presented by national, regional and international companies.

His Highness visited the pavilions of Transguard, LINEV Systems, the Security Industry Regulatory Agency (SIRA) and Axis Communications, where he was briefed on a number of initiatives and systems supporting the development and regulation of the security sector.

The tour also included visits to Motorola Solutions, Keniventi (Robert Bosch), UXE and WEFLO, as well as Lichfield Fire and Safety and Bristol Fire Engineering. His Highness also visited the General Command of Dubai Civil Defence pavilion and concluded the tour by visiting NAFFCO, reviewing a broad range of solutions and systems supporting fire protection, safety, and emergency response.

Dishan Isaac, Show Director of Intersec at Messe Frankfurt Middle East, said:“The opening of Intersec 2026 marks a key moment for our industry. At a time of rising complexity, convergence of risks and increasing expectations on preparedness, Intersec provides a platform where leaders from government and industry can engage in practical dialogue, share real-world experience and shape the next generation of security, safety and emergency response solutions.”

Intersec 2026 highlights the latest technologies, innovative solutions and integrated strategies across five core sectors: Homeland Security and Policing, Cybersecurity, Commercial and Perimeter Security, Fire and Rescue, and Health and Safety. Together, these sectors provide a comprehensive view of how companies, governments and critical infrastructure operators are responding to physical and digital risks.

On its opening day, the exhibition hosted a series of expert-led sessions focused on security, safety and protection. Activities continue tomorrow with further sessions as part of the International Security Leaders' Summit, the Fire and Rescue Conference organised by the National Fire Protection Association, the Control Room Innovation Theatre, and the Innovation Forum.

The second day will conclude with the Intersec Awards, where the 2026 winners will be announced during a ceremony at the Conrad Dubai.

About Intersec:

Intersec, in its 27th edition, is the world-leading business event for the global safety and security industry value chain. The event brings together suppliers, thought-leaders, innovators, manufacturers and buyers face-to-face to discuss leading-edge technology, see the very latest products and solutions across a wide range of industries and business sectors, and conduct business.

Intersec 2026 will be held from 12-14 January 2026 at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

About Messe Frankfurt:

The Messe Frankfurt Group is the world's largest trade fair, congress and event organiser with its own exhibition grounds. With a workforce of some 2,500 people at its headquarters in Frankfurt am Main and in 29 subsidiaries, it organises events around the world. Group sales in financial year 2024 were € 775 million. We serve our customers' business interests efficiently within the framework of our Fairs & Events, Locations and Services business fields. One of Messe Frankfurt's key strengths is its powerful and closely knit global sales network, which covers around 180 countries in all regions of the world. Our comprehensive range of services – both onsite and online – ensures that customers worldwide enjoy consistently high quality and flexibility when planning, organising and running their events. We are using our digital expertise to develop new business models. The wide range of services includes renting exhibition grounds, trade fair construction and marketing, personnel and food services.

Sustainability is a central pillar of our corporate strategy. Here, we strike a healthy balance between ecological and economic interests, social responsibility and diversity.

With its headquarters in Frankfurt am Main, the company is owned by the City of Frankfurt (60 percent) and the State of Hesse (40 percent).

*Preliminary figures 2024

About Messe Frankfurt Middle East:

Messe Frankfurt Middle East's portfolio of exhibitions includes: Automechanika Dubai, Automechanika Riyadh, Beautyworld Middle East, Beautyworld Saudi Arabia, Intersec, Intersec Saudi Arabia, Gifts & Lifestyle Middle East, Logimotion, Light + Intelligent Building Middle East and Paperworld Middle East. In the 2024/25 event season, Messe Frankfurt Middle East exhibitions combined featured 7,450 exhibitors from over 68 countries and attracted 249,500 visitors from 164 countries.