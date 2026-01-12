LIV Golf 2026 Wild Cards: Lee, Hellgren, And Kim Secure Spots In High-Stakes Qualifiers

High-stakes qualification golf produced three distinct success stories this weekend at Black Diamond Ranch in Florida, USA, where Richard T. Lee, Bjorn Hellgren , and Anthony Kim secured the final wild card positions for the 2026 LIV Golf League.

Their performances complete the five-player wild card group for next season, joining International Series qualifiers Scott Vincent and Yosuke Asaji. All five will compete across LIV Golf's 13-event regular season, beginning with the 2026 season opener in Riyadh from February 4–7.

In addition, every player finishing inside the top 10 at Promotions earned starts on the Asian Tour's International Series in 2026.

Lee set the standard from the outset. The Canadian delivered four days of controlled, relentless scoring, closing with a 5-under-par 65 to finish 21 under overall and five shots clear in the 36-hole weekend shootout.

The 35-year-old posted rounds of 64, 66, 64, and 65, including the opening knockout stages that reduced the starting field from 78 players to the final 22. In the process, Lee became the first Canadian to earn a LIV Golf place.

Still taking it in

“It's not sunk in yet, to be honest,” Lee said.“21 under on this course is absolutely amazing. I'm very pleased with my game right now.”

Hellgren's route was defined by urgency. An even-par 70 on Saturday left the Swede outside the top 10 heading into the final round, forcing an aggressive approach.

The 35-year-old, fresh off victory at the Saudi Open presented by PIF, responded with consecutive opening birdies, steadied himself after mid-round bogeys, and closed with four birdies over his final six holes. His 6-under 64 matched the course record previously set by Lee.

“Starting the day, we knew what we had to do,” Hellgren said.“We had to shoot a low one today. We had to basically go all in.”

For Kim, the qualification carried deeper meaning. After returning from a 12-year retirement to join LIV Golf in 2024, the American was relegated following last season as he worked to rebuild his game. Earning a wild card for 2026 reflects steady progress made over recent months and marks his third season competing as a LIV Golf wild card.

“There were definitely low moments throughout those two years,” Kim said.“But I believe in myself more than anybody else believes in me, and I think that's all that matters.

Trusting the process

“I felt like I would earn my spot back if I did get relegated, which I did. I felt like if I just kept my foot on the gas and just kept grinding, that great things were going to happen.”

With qualification secured, Lee, Hellgren, and Kim now turn their focus toward Riyadh, where three very different journeys will converge on the same stage when the 2026 LIV Golf season begins.