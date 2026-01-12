Secretary Rubio's Meeting With German Foreign Minister Wadephul

MENAFN - U.S. Department of State)

The below is attributable to Principal Deputy Spokesperson Tommy Pigott:

Secretary of State Marco Rubio met today with German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul. The two leaders discussed pressing global challenges including securing supply chains, ensuring that Venezuela can no longer be an operating hub for the activities of our adversaries around the world, and advancing efforts toward peace between Russia and Ukraine. Secretary Rubio and Foreign Minister Wadephul reiterated the importance of denying Iran the ability to develop or obtain a nuclear weapon. Both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to deepening the U.S.-German partnership across these critical priorities.