Saba Pataudi Calls Yami Gautam's Performance In 'Haq' Outstanding: 'Moved To Tears'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Jan 13 (IANS) After Alia Bhatt and Karan Johar, the fan club for Yami Gautam's "Haq" continues to expand with Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan's sister, Saba Pataudi, being the latest admirer of the courtroom drama.

Saba took to the Stories section of her Instagram handle and penned a heartfelt appreciation post for Yami and the team of "Haq" for creating a cinematic gem.

Saba applauded how the makers were able to bring Shazia Bano's story to the screen with so much purity and depth.

She penned on the photo-sharing app, "Incredible peformances. Brilliant. Undoubtedly a standing ovation...for a work of art. So well translated on the screen. A story that had to be shared of Shazia Bano. RELEVANT (sic)."

Calling herself a Yami fan, she also praised the actress for an outstanding performance, which admittedly brought tears to her eyes.

"Yami Gautam you were simple OUTSTANDING. Moved to tears by the depth of your skill and work. A huge fan...always," added Saba

Saba further lauded Emraan Hashmi for contributing to the project with his acting prowess.

"Emraan Hashmi, you compliment the script and together are so solid and incredible. Suparn Varma brilliant. Take a bow. Reshunath Superb writing!! ALL cast n crew...Congratulations. #Haq on Netflix is a MUST WATCH," she concluded.

Overwhelmed by all the love showered upon her, Yami reshared Saba's post on her Instagram Stories and wrote, "Thank You so much, Saba!!," along with heart emoticons.

Prior to this, actress Alia Bhatt also declared herself to be a Yami fan.

"As I mentioned over the phone too, am a Yami fan waiting eagerly for all your work to once again charm and entertain us all," Alia's social media post read.

Additionally, Karan Johar said that he is a Yami fan for life after seeing her performance in "Haq".

The filmmaker shared, "To say that @yamigautam is Brilliant, outstanding, Pathbreaking is still not saying enough.... Her silences, her stares, her last monologue and her stance throughout the film is a master class of craft and conviction.... Salute and Salaam to her!"