ZTE AI: Powering The Future Of The Intelligent Economy At MWC Doha 2025

The global telecommunications landscape is undergoing a significant shift. As industries move toward a more intelligent economy, the integration of artificial intelligence with information and communication technology has become essential. ZTE AI is at the forefront of this transition, focusing on a strategy described as "All in AI, AI for All." This approach aims to redefine how networks operate by moving from simple connectivity to a model that combines connectivity with high-efficiency computing.

ZTE serves global telecom operators, government entities, and enterprise customers in more than 160 countries and regions. By enabling connectivity for one-third of the world's population, ZTE utilizes its technical expertise to build a foundation for digital growth. The focus of ZTE AI is to create an intelligent future through digital innovation. Recent events in Qatar and Brazil highlight how these technologies are being implemented to support regional digital agendas and foster international cooperation.

Advancing Qatar's Digital Agenda 2030 through ZTE AI

At MWC Doha 2025, ZTE demonstrated its commitment to supporting the Middle East's intelligent economy. The showcase focused on mission-critical infrastructure designed to power Qatar's Digital Agenda 2030. Central to this demonstration was the role of ZTE AI in enhancing 5G-Advanced (5G-A) connectivity. This technology provides the ubiquitous and efficient connection required for modern smart cities and industrial applications.

The innovations presented in Doha included compact, high-efficiency computing power equipped with AI-native core capabilities. These solutions are designed to handle complex data processing at the edge of the network. Furthermore, ZTE showcased all-optical transport and access solutions. These technologies provide the high capacity and low latency necessary for real-time AI applications. To ensure sustainability, ZTE AI also incorporates green energy enhancements. These improvements help operators reduce the total cost of ownership while maintaining high performance levels across their networks.

ZTE AI and the Vision for Infrastructure Evolution

During the keynote speech at MWC Doha, Xiao Ming, President of ZTE Overseas, shared insights into the company's vision. He emphasized that infrastructure must be transformed into real impact to drive economic growth. According to Xiao Ming: "With digital as the sail and intelligence as the helm, we are transforming the power of infrastructure into real impact, driving industry evolution, economic growth and the arrival of a more sustainable future."

This vision highlights the practical application of ZTE AI. It is not just about the technology itself, but about how that technology enables industries to evolve. By providing a secure and efficient digital foundation, ZTE supports the emergence of a thriving intelligent economy. The focus remains on delivering end-to-end innovations that align with the specific goals of regional partners, ensuring that digital growth is both inclusive and sustainable.







Strengthening Cybersecurity and Trust in ZTE AI Systems

As AI becomes more integrated into critical infrastructure, security remains a primary concern. At the expert panel during MWC Doha, Wang Huagang, Deputy Chief Security Officer of ZTE, addressed these challenges. He noted that security is not a static achievement but an ongoing process of continuous improvement. This perspective is vital for the deployment of ZTE AI across global networks.

Wang Huagang stated: "Security is an ongoing process of continuous improvement. With this in mind, ZTE is committed to open and transparent communication and collaboration with operators, regulators, partners, and other stakeholders. Together, we can establish a secure and trustworthy cyber environment and maintain the security of the digital world." This commitment to transparency ensures that ZTE AI solutions are built on a foundation of trust. By working closely with global stakeholders, ZTE aims to maintain a secure environment where digital-intelligent services can flourish without compromising data integrity or network safety.

Driving Transformation in Brazil with ZTE AI Strategy

In Latin America, ZTE is actively promoting the intelligent upgrade of various industries. During the Global Services Ecosystem Forum 2025 in Sao Paulo, Brazil, the company focused on the theme "Ultimate Service for an AI-Driven Win-Win Future." This forum brought together industry organizations, academic experts, and network service partners to discuss the role of ZTE AI in the current era of industrial transformation.

Sun Fangping, Senior Vice President of ZTE and President of Global Services, explained the company's strategic direction during his keynote speech. He noted that the rapid application of AI technologies is driving social progress and industrial upgrading. Under the strategy of "All in AI, AI for All," ZTE is transitioning its focus from basic connectivity to a comprehensive "Connectivity + Computing" model. This strategy ensures that ZTE AI can redefine how networks think, adapt, and scale. By investing in technological innovation, ZTE aims to lead the development of next-generation networks that can meet the increasing demands for computing power.

Collaborative Ecosystems for ZTE AI Development

The successful implementation of AI requires a collaborative ecosystem involving academia and industry partners. In Brazil, ZTE signed a strategic cooperation agreement with the Federal University of Santa Catarina (UFSC) and Unifique, a leading operator. This partnership focuses on technological innovation in broadband networks and the development of local telecommunications talent.

This collaboration is a key component of the ZTE AI ecosystem. By training local talent and accelerating the implementation of new technologies, ZTE helps inject momentum into the regional digital economy. The partnership aims to create a regional capability ecosystem that provides end-to-end solutions. This approach allows ZTE to provide more value to its customers while ensuring that the infrastructure remains sustainable and evolvable. Through university-enterprise cooperation, the company ensures that the next generation of engineers is equipped to manage and improve AI-driven networks.







ZTE AI and the Shift to Intelligent Computing Services

The transition to an AI-driven landscape requires operators to innovate constantly. In Brazil, representatives from Claro Brazil noted that AI has become an important tool for data-driven decision-making. The goal is to move from a reliance on human expertise alone to precise and intelligent operations. ZTE AI supports this shift by providing the necessary computing power and smarter systems.

ZTE is deepening the development of its digital and intelligent network service system across Europe and Latin America. By providing "ultimate service," the company helps operators achieve sustainable improvements in network quality. The integration of AI into telecommunications allows for more efficient project management and ecological collaboration. This ensures that the network can adapt to changing traffic patterns and user demands in real-time, leading to better service efficiency and a superior user experience.

Future Outlook for ZTE AI

ZTE AI continues to play a vital role in the global evolution of digital infrastructure. From the 5G-A showcases in Qatar to the ecosystem forums in Brazil, the company demonstrates a consistent commitment to "Connectivity + Computing." By adhering to the "All in AI, AI for All" strategy, ZTE provides the tools necessary for industries to upgrade their operations and participate in the intelligent economy.

The focus on open collaboration, cybersecurity, and talent development ensures that the growth driven by ZTE AI is sustainable. As the world moves further into the stage of industrial transformation, the development of evolvable and intelligent network infrastructures will remain a priority. ZTE will continue to work with its global partners to build an open and win-win ecosystem, injecting power into the high-quality development of the digital economy worldwide.