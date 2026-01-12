Unity Home Service LLC Expands Chimney & Venting Services For Houston And The Woodlands Homeowners
Offering free estimates and a $99 basic chimney cleaning and inspection, Unity Home Service makes professional-grade maintenance accessible to homeowners who prioritize safety, efficiency, and peace of mind.
Local Presence, Professional Reach
Operating from its service base at 2001 Timberloch Pl Suite 5520, The Woodlands, TX 77380, Unity Home Service LLC provides fast, on-site service throughout Houston, The Woodlands, and surrounding communities. The company's verified local presence supports strong visibility for high-intent searches such as:
Chimney repair in Houston
Chimney sweep near me – The Woodlands
Chimney leak repair services
Chimney cap installation Houston
Fireplace and chimney maintenance
This localized approach allows the company to respond quickly while maintaining a personal, community-driven service experience.
Complete Chimney & Venting Solutions
Unity Home Service offers one of the most comprehensive chimney service portfolios in the region, serving both preventive maintenance needs and complex structural repairs. Services include:
Chimney Flue Installation
Chimney Maintenance
Chimney Flue Repair
Chimney Rain Cap Installation
Chimney Vent Installation
Flexible Chimney Liner Installation
Chimney Creosote Removal
Chimney Siding Repair and Replacement
Chimney Chase Covers & Chase Cover Replacement
Custom Made Chimney Caps
Chimney Leak Repair Services
Chimney Rebuild
Chimney Crown Rebuild
Chimney Cap Installation
Fireplace cleaning and inspections
Air duct cleaning and sanitization
Every project begins with a free inspection and estimate, ensuring homeowners understand their options clearly before any work begins.
Honest Pricing, No Pressure
Unity Home Service is built on a straightforward philosophy: do the job right, explain it clearly, and price it fairly.“Our goal is not to sell homeowners services they don't need,” says Daniel Eli,
