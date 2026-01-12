Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Unity Home Service LLC Expands Chimney & Venting Services For Houston And The Woodlands Homeowners


(MENAFN- GetNews) Unity Home Service LLC is rapidly establishing itself as a trusted name among homeowners searching for reliable chimney sweep near me, chimney repair in Houston, and professional chimney services in The Woodlands. With a strong focus on transparency, safety, and long-term value, the company continues to raise the standard for residential chimney and air system services across the Greater Houston area.

Offering free estimates and a $99 basic chimney cleaning and inspection, Unity Home Service makes professional-grade maintenance accessible to homeowners who prioritize safety, efficiency, and peace of mind.

Local Presence, Professional Reach

Operating from its service base at 2001 Timberloch Pl Suite 5520, The Woodlands, TX 77380, Unity Home Service LLC provides fast, on-site service throughout Houston, The Woodlands, and surrounding communities. The company's verified local presence supports strong visibility for high-intent searches such as:

  • Chimney repair in Houston
  • Chimney sweep near me – The Woodlands
  • Chimney leak repair services
  • Chimney cap installation Houston
  • Fireplace and chimney maintenance

This localized approach allows the company to respond quickly while maintaining a personal, community-driven service experience.



Complete Chimney & Venting Solutions

Unity Home Service offers one of the most comprehensive chimney service portfolios in the region, serving both preventive maintenance needs and complex structural repairs. Services include:

  • Chimney Flue Installation
  • Chimney Maintenance
  • Chimney Flue Repair
  • Chimney Rain Cap Installation
  • Chimney Vent Installation
  • Flexible Chimney Liner Installation
  • Chimney Creosote Removal
  • Chimney Siding Repair and Replacement
  • Chimney Chase Covers & Chase Cover Replacement
  • Custom Made Chimney Caps
  • Chimney Leak Repair Services
  • Chimney Rebuild
  • Chimney Crown Rebuild
  • Chimney Cap Installation
  • Fireplace cleaning and inspections
  • Air duct cleaning and sanitization

Every project begins with a free inspection and estimate, ensuring homeowners understand their options clearly before any work begins.

Honest Pricing, No Pressure

Unity Home Service is built on a straightforward philosophy: do the job right, explain it clearly, and price it fairly.

“Our goal is not to sell homeowners services they don't need,” says Daniel Eli,

