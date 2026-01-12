MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Quebec Rare Earth Elements Acquires Moose REE Project in Quebec, Canada Initial samples returning up to 6.17% TREO

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 12, 2026) - Quebec Rare Earth Elements Corp. (CSE: QREE) (the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an option agreement to acquire the Moose REE Project, a 7km diameter circular magnetic anomaly with a central magnetic core of 2 km in diameter (Exhibit 1). Although minimal work has been done to date, one sample taken by the vendor in 2025 returned 6.17% TREO of which 20.8% was NdPr oxides. Both the ringed edges of the anomaly and the central magnetic core are believed to be highly prospective for Rare Earth Elements.

The Moose REE Project is located in Quebec (Exhibit 2) and is drill ready. An airborne spectrometry survey is planned to better establish the different phases within the anomaly and determine the most prospective areas for an initial targeted drill program in 2026. If the initial drill program is successful, the geology suggests that a maiden 43-101 resource could be completed as early as 2028.

Moose REE Project - Overview

The Moose REE Project is located 240 km east of Val d'Or and 45km north of Parent, Quebec (Exhibit 2) and covers 5,324 Ha (53.2 sq. km). The Property has good road access via well-maintained forestry roads heading north from Parent.

The Moose REE Project is a 7km diameter circular magnetic anomaly with a central core of 2 km in diameter (see Exhibit 1). The anomaly shows minimal outcropping, mainly along the northern and southern rims. Some undeformed angular blocks were sampled to the south of the anomaly along the glacial train and were identified as nepheline syenites, often associated with carbonatites. One sample taken by the vendor in 2025 returned 6.17% TREO of which 20.8% was NdPr oxides. Both the ringed edges of the anomaly and the central magnetic core are believed to be highly prospective for Rare Earth Elements.

Moose REE Project - Next Steps

Considering the lack of significant outcrop and the results of the high-quality magnetic survey (Exhibit 1), the Moose REE Project is drill ready. An airborne spectrometry survey is planned to better establish the different phases within the anomaly and determine the most prospective areas for a targeted drill program in 2026. If the initial drill program is successful, the geology suggests that a maiden 43-101 resource could be completed as early as 2028.

Option Agreement Summary

On January 9, 2026, the Company entered into an arm's length option agreement (the " Option Agreement ") with Les Ressources Tectonic Inc. (the " Optionor ") pursuant to which the Company has been granted an option (the " Option ") to acquire a 100% beneficial and legal interest in the Moose REE project located in Quebec, Canada (the " Property ").

Under the terms of the Option Agreement, the Company may exercise the Option to acquire a 100% interest in the Property upon completion of the following option payments (the " Option Payments "):

On the fifth business day of the date hereof, the Company shall issue 250,000 common shares of the Company (" Common Share ") to the Optionor;

On or before the first anniversary of the date of the Option Agreement, the Company shall make a cash payment of $30,000 to the Optionor and issue the Optionor 125,000 Common Shares;

On or before the second anniversary of the date of the Option Agreement, the Company shall make a cash payment of $50,000 to the Optionor and issue the Optionor 200,000 Common Shares; and

On or before the third anniversary of the date of the Option Agreement, the Company shall make a cash payment in the amount of $75,000 to the Optionor and issue the Optionor 250,000 Common Shares.

In addition, in the event that the Company obtains a resource calculation, preliminary economic assessment study, pre-feasibility study or feasibility study prepared by an independent qualified person in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, the Company shall make a cash payment in the amount of $200,000 to the Optionor within a period of 120 days of its public disclosure.

Pursuant to the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE"), the Option Agreement and the issuance of the Common Shares remain subject to receipt of all necessary corporate and regulatory approvals, including the approval of the CSE. All Common Shares issued will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months plus a day from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable securities legislation.

Qualified Person (QP)

The scientific and technical disclosure included in this news release have been reviewed and approved by Richard Roy, P.Geo who is the Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101. Mr. Roy is a Director and Technical Advisor of the Company. The Qualified Person has verified the assay results of samples taken on the property by obtaining detailed descriptions, photos, precise locations and original assay certificates of the samples. The samples were processed and prepared at ALS Canada Ltd. in Val d'Or Quebec Canada and assayed at their Vancouver BC Canada laboratory using conventional ICP-AES and ICP-MS (lithium borate fusion) instruments.

About QREE

Quebec Rare Earth Elements Corp. (QREE) is a mining exploration and development company focused on Rare Earth Elements (REE), primarily in the favourable mining jurisdiction of Quebec. QREE is led by a Quebec based team that has decades of mining experience across all stages of development, from grass roots discoveries, resource development, economic studies, financing, construction, production and on-going operations. Local community engagement is a core principle on which we seek to build a sustainable, high quality, high integrity business for the benefit of all stakeholders. QREE is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "QREE".

For More Information, Please Contact:

QUEBEC RARE EARTH ELEMENTS CORP.

Benoit Desormeaux, CPA

President & Chief Executive Officer

Email: ...

Toronto Office:

Suite 401 - 217 Queen Street West

Toronto, ON M5V 0R2 Canada

(416) 787-2442

Cautionary Statement Regarding "Forward-Looking" Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. "Forward-looking information" includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future including, but not limited to, the Company's ongoing business plan. Generally, but not always, forward-looking information and statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or the negative connotation thereof or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connotation thereof.

Forward-looking information and statements are based on our current expectations, beliefs, assumptions, estimates and forecasts about QREE's business and the industry and markets in which it operates. Such forward information and statements are based on numerous assumptions, including among others, that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner, that locations of historical mineral resources estimates and showings could lead to new mineralization discoveries and potentially be verified as current mineral resource estimates, that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms to conduct further exploration and operational activities, and that third party contractors, equipment and supplies and governmental and other approvals required to conduct QREE's planned exploration activities will be available on reasonable terms and in a timely manner. Although the assumptions made by QREE in providing forward-looking information or making forward-looking statements are considered reasonable by management at the time, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be accurate.

Forward-looking information and statements also involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performances and achievements of QREE to differ materially from any projections of results, performances and achievements of QREE expressed or implied by such forward-looking information or statements, including, among others: limited operating history, negative operating cash flow and dependence on third party financing, uncertainty of additional financing, delays or failure to obtain required permits and regulatory approvals, no known mineral resources/reserves, aboriginal title and consultation issues, reliance on key management and other personnel; potential downturns in economic conditions; availability of third party contractors; availability of equipment and supplies; failure of equipment to operate as anticipated; accidents, effects of weather and other natural phenomena and other risks associated with the mineral exploration industry; changes in laws and regulation, competition, and uninsurable risks, community relations, delays in obtaining governmental or other approvals and the risk factors with respect to QREE set out in QREE's public disclosures filed with the Canadian securities regulators and available under QREE's profile on SEDAR at .

Although QREE has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information or implied by forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. QREE undertakes no obligation to update or reissue forward-looking information as a result of new information or events except as required by applicable securities laws.







